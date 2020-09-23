Polson's Wilson, Hellgate's Pierce voted Prep Athletes of the Week

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Polson football player Jarrett Wilson and Hellgate soccer player Sophia Pierce were voted Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Wilson totaled 559 yards of offense, six TDs and three 2-point conversions, passing for 439 yards and five scores and running for 120 yards and one TD as the Pirates beat Ronan 52-34 last week to move to 3-1.

Pierce had a clean sheet by saving 10 shots, including a penalty kick and two subsequent shots in the same sequence, to help the Knights earn a 1-0 win over Flathead last week to up their win streak to three.

Each week, the Missoulian sports department nominates four boys and four girls for the honor “Prep Athletes of the Week.”

Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0