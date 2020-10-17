Prep roundup: Columbia Falls girls, Whitefish boys headed back to Class A soccer semis

The Corvallis boys are heading back to the state semifinals for the first time since 2016 by scoring a 3-2 win (5-4 on penalty kicks) over Livingston at home. Senior Chris Gonzalez sent the Devils to a game at Whitefish noon Saturday by scoring on the final penalty kick with the score tied 4-4 after Corvallis saved the first kick by Livingston. The teams played to a 2-2 tie through 80 minutes of regulation and 20 minutes of overtime, getting a goal from Mason Wiggins in a 1-1 first half and a goal from Gavin Hagberg, assisted by Levi Weidkamp as the second half ended 2-2. It was Corvallis' second win in three days after beating Loyola Sacred Heart in a play-in game Thursday.

"I'm just so proud of the boys because we had the game against Loyola and two days of rest and then played two extra overtimes, and they just gave it their all and somehow we pulled it off," Corvallis coach Tim Hickey said. "I could barely even watch the penalty kicks. I was almost tearing up with every shot. Just for the boys, they just earned it. I'm getting emotional now again. I'm just so proud of them."