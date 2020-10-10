Prep roundup: Columbia Falls, Whitefish boys soccer get big wins, Seeley-Swan volleyball moves to 9-3

MISSOULA — Hot Springs’ experiment of playing two football games in three days ended on a sour note.
The Savage Heat, ranked No. 2 in Class C 6-Man, followed up their home win over Noxon on Thursday night with a 53-15 loss Saturday afternoon at No. 6 White Sulphur Springs (4-0), which won the Western C 6-Man title. Hot Springs (3-1) finished with the No. 2 seed out of the Western C 6-Man for the state playoffs.
The loss ended a 45-hour stretch in which the Savage Heat started their first game and ended their second game of the week after not playing since Sept. 12.
“We’re not using that as an excuse,” Hot Springs coach Jim Lawson said. “We were up for this challenge. We just lost to a better football team is all.”
Hot Springs took its lone lead when quarterback Jack McAllister run for a 1-yard touchdown for an 8-6 lead in the first quarter. White Sulphur Springs scored the next six touchdowns before Hot Springs running back Kyle Lawson caught a 7-yard pass from McAllister for an inconsequential touchdown that made the deficit 53-15 in the fourth quarter.
WSS quarterback Sam Davis threw four touchdown passes: 3 yards and 13 yards to Alex Novark, 21 yards to Devon Novark, and 10 yards to Caden West. Shaw Davis ran for three scores of 58, 3 and 25 yards.
“It was close in the first quarter, but after that, we just struggled to move the ball and get some stops when we needed to,” Lawson said. “Just wasn’t our day.”
The Savage Heat trailed 14-8 after one quarter, 30-8 at the intermission and 46-8 entering the fourth quarter. They have 16 players on their team and had four or five players who were on the field for every offensive, defensive and special teams snap on Thursday and Saturday, Lawson said.
“They’re definitely drained,” he noted. “They’re in good spirits, but their bodies are hurting. That’s pretty tough on some of them. They’re doing good. They’ll bounce back from it.”
Hot Springs is off for about two weeks before opening the playoffs at home Oct. 23 or 24. As the No. 2 seed from the Western C, the Savage Heat will host the No. 2 seed from the Southern C in the first-round of the 16-team state tournament.
Their season isn’t over, but what’s over is their unique challenge in a year unlike any other.
“I don’t think I’d want to do this again. It’s pretty tough,” Lawson said of playing two games in three days. “I don’t think too many people would want to have to do this again. It’s one of those years, and you take every opportunity to play. It’s a season to remember for sure.”
Football
St. Ignatius had little issue with Plains, downing the Horsemen 52-6. The Bulldogs had already built a 20-0 lead by the early second quarter and coasted from there.
Soccer
Columbia Falls downed Bigfork 4-1 in Class A/B boys soccer action on Saturday afternoon. Johnny Carl sent two balls to the back of the net for the Wildcats while Tyler Hull and Kai Golan had the other two goals for Columbia Falls, which improves to 9-1-1 on the season. Columbia Falls owns the best goal differential in the Class A ranks (+47) and they will be the two seed out of the north at the state soccer tournament. Golan, Jason Albin, and Walton Nichols all had assists for the Wildcats. The lone Viking goal was scored by Ben Pilskalns, who has 15 goals this season. The Columbia Falls girls downed the Valkyries 6-0.
Whitefish, who will be the top seed from the Northern A/B, put the finishing touches on an excellent regular season with a 6-0 win over Libby. The Bulldogs led 5-0 at halftime and out-shot the Loggers 14-0. Brandon Mendoza got the scoring started early with a goal in the 4th minute off an assist from Marvin Kimera. Four minutes after the rest, Kimera would score a goal of his own, followed by another in the 9th minute from Chase Sebin. Gabe Menicke assisted on both Sebin and Kimera's goals. James Thompson added another score in the 18th minute and Kimera would finish off a hat trick with goals in the 21st and 46th minutes. With the hat trick, Kimera now has nine goals on the year.
Corvallis downed the Hamilton boys soccer team 6-0, while the Blue Devils and Broncs girls teams tied 0-0. Chris Gonzalez had three goals for the Corvallis boys and has 17 on the season, the high-water mark in Class A/B boys soccer. Luke Sangster had two goals for the Blue Devils, while Gonzalez also added two assists on the day. Jack Hannsen had the other goal for Corvallis.
The Helena High girls got a late goal from freshman Avery Kraft and topped Missoula Sentinel 2-1 to take the girls Western AA title. Jayden Salisbury had the Spartans lone goal early in the second half to give Sentinel a 1-0 lead, but could not hold on for the win.
The Helena High boys salvaged a tie with Sentinel with a stoppage time penalty kick. The foul came in the box and Jacob Demmons was able to send the ball in to win. Sentinel will be the third seed out of the west in the state tournament.
In girls soccer action, Missoula Big Sky setup a crosstown rematch with Sentinel after topping Helena Capital 2-1. Isabella Svihl had an unassisted score for Big Sky, with Mazey Kasberg scoring the eventual game winner for the Eagles off an assist from Miya Nash.
The Capital boys downed Big Sky 2-0. Luke Kailey and Eli Voss had the goals for the Bruins off assists from Nate Adamek and Jace Classen, respectively.
Volleyball
Seeley-Swan moved to 9-3 on the year with a strong win over Victor at home. The Blackhawks won 25-11, 26-24, 25-5 for the sweep win as Klaire Kovatch had a game-high nine kills. Kovatch also tacked on two blocks and two aces, while Jordan Johnson chipped in 16 assists, a dig and four aces. Sariah Maughn led the way in aces for Seeley-Swan with six and also added on a kill, a block and two digs.
Big Sky was close to closing out Kalispell Flathead on two occasions but dropped a pair of two-point sets after winning the first two sets in an 18-25, 20-25, 26-24, 26-24, 15-12 loss. The Eagles led the fourth set 23-19 before being outscored 7-1, forcing a fifth set. Flathead's Savannah Sterck was all over the court with 16 kills, 17 digs and three aces, all team highs. Maddi Chavez added seven blocks, and Kylie Musinger had 48 assists for the Bravettes. Big Sky got 13 kills from Beth Hicks, four blocks from Hadlea Fred, five aces from Rece Sandau, 17 assists from Kami Cutting and 24 digs from Nikki Cathey. The Eagles still have a few weeks to continue improving their play before the postseason.
"We just couldn't close it out tonight," Big Sky coach Mathew Pimentel said. "The girls gave it all they had. They put their heart and soul into the game."
He added: "We've grown as a team. We've gotten better and better throughout the season. We've strengthened our weaknesses. When the playoffs come, I believe we'll be ready. Right now, we've got to make sure we focus on the positives of this match and grow and move forward."
Helena High downed Hellgate in four sets, 25-17, 25-17, 16-25, 25-21. Alex Covill had two aces and five blocks for the Knights. Hellgate had five aces, 23 assists, 63 digs and 24 kills as a team.
Frenchtown was able to slip past Dillon in four sets. The Broncs won 19-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-19 in a tightly contested match. Demi Smith had nine kills, 10 blocks and five aces for the Broncs. Madi Ruegsegger had 11 digs, 17 assists and an ace for Dillon. Ainsley Shipman had an impressive outing with 16 digs, 16 kills and two aces.
Thompson Falls put together yet another solid win with a 22-25, 24-26, 26-24, 25-23, 15-11 win over Eureka in an excellent matchup. Rihanna Hawkins had two aces to help lead the Lions. Eureka had 16 kills, 32 digs and 12 blocks as a team.
Valley Christian downed Lincoln in straight sets, 25-13, 25-14, 25-21. Ashlyn Kelly had five assists while Ellie Hover had two kills and two blocks. Adeline Glidewell had 12 of 21 digs to lead the Eagles. Nikki Snyder had six digs and three aces to lead the Lynx.
