Prep roundup: Columbia Falls, Whitefish boys soccer get big wins, Seeley-Swan volleyball moves to 9-3

Soccer

Columbia Falls downed Bigfork 4-1 in Class A/B boys soccer action on Saturday afternoon. Johnny Carl sent two balls to the back of the net for the Wildcats while Tyler Hull and Kai Golan had the other two goals for Columbia Falls, which improves to 9-1-1 on the season. Columbia Falls owns the best goal differential in the Class A ranks (+47) and they will be the two seed out of the north at the state soccer tournament. Golan, Jason Albin, and Walton Nichols all had assists for the Wildcats. The lone Viking goal was scored by Ben Pilskalns, who has 15 goals this season. The Columbia Falls girls downed the Valkyries 6-0.

Whitefish, who will be the top seed from the Northern A/B, put the finishing touches on an excellent regular season with a 6-0 win over Libby. The Bulldogs led 5-0 at halftime and out-shot the Loggers 14-0. Brandon Mendoza got the scoring started early with a goal in the 4th minute off an assist from Marvin Kimera. Four minutes after the rest, Kimera would score a goal of his own, followed by another in the 9th minute from Chase Sebin. Gabe Menicke assisted on both Sebin and Kimera's goals. James Thompson added another score in the 18th minute and Kimera would finish off a hat trick with goals in the 21st and 46th minutes. With the hat trick, Kimera now has nine goals on the year.