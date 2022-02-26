Prep sports roundup: Area basketball teams punch tickets to state tournaments

High school boys basketball

At the Western A divisional in Hamilton, Polson earned the No. 3 seed for the state tournament, Hamilton got the No. 4 seed and Frenchtown picked up the No. 5 seed. Polson beat Hamilton in the third-place game, 40-36. Frenchtown won the fifth-place game over Browning, 67-57, to earn the final spot to state.

In the Western B divisional in Ronan, Bigfork earned the top seed for the state tournament by toughing out a 55-51 overtime win against Eureka in the championship game. Eureka will be the No. 2 seed as it clinched its first trip to the state tournament since 1995. Florence, which beat Missoula Loyola, 70-59, in the third-place game, saw its season end; there won't be a challenge game for the second state berth because Eureka already beat Florence in the tournament.

No area teams qualified for state out of the Western C divisional in Frenchtown. Charlo lost to Harrison, 48-41, and St. Regis lost to Shields Valley, 65-62, in loser-out games.

In Class AA, Missoula Hellgate beat Kalispell Glacier, 55-37, in their regular-season finale to force a tie atop the Western AA standings. The Knights and Helena Capital both enter divisionals with 12-2 records in league play and split their two meetings. Missoula Sentinel ended its regular season with a 52-46 loss to Helena High.

High school girls basketball

At the Western A divisional in Hamilton, Hamilton clinched a top-two seed for the state tournament by making the late championship game against Dillon. Columbia Falls took the fourth seed by losing to Browning, 56-44, in the third-place game. Stevensville lost out on the final state berth by falling to Butte Central in the fifth-place game, 56-32.

In the Western B divisional in Ronan, Eureka placed third to earn a divisional trophy for the second straight season. The Lions beat Anaconda, 56-53, in the third-place game. The win meant Thompson Falls secured a state berth. Even if Thompson Falls lost the late championship game against Bigfork, the Blue Hawks had already beat Eureka in the tournament, meaning there wouldn't be a challenge game. A Thompson Falls win in the title game would mean Bigfork and Eureka playing in a challenge game for the second of two state berths.

No area teams qualified for state out of the Western C divisional in Frenchtown. Seeley-Swan won a loser-out game over Superior, 55-43, but then lost by one point to Shields Valley in the third-place game.

In Class AA, Missoula Hellgate rolled to a 63-29 win over Kalispell Glacier to close the regular season with a 17-1 overall record and 13-1 mark in the Western AA, clinching the top seed for divisionals. Alex Covill scored 14 points, Lauren Dick added 12 and Keke Davis chipped in 11 as the Knights won their 27th consecutive home game. Missoula Sentinel ended its regular season with a 55-51 loss to Helena High.

