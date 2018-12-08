LAS VEGAS — Chase Brooks of Deer Lodge cashed his first National Finals Rodeo check, placing third in the saddle bronc riding in the third performance on Saturday night.
The 10-performance, $10 million rodeo continues through Dec. 15 and will determine the 2018 year-end world champions.
Brooks, who took no scores the first two rounds, had an 87-point ride to earn $15,653.
Helena’s Ty Erickson rebounded from a tough Friday night to place second in steer wrestling with a time of 4.0 seconds for $20,736.
Bridger Chambers of Butte took a 10-second penalty and posted a time of 15.3 seconds in the steer wrestling round.
The steer wrestling cattle was provided by Copper Spring Ranch in Bozeman.
In team roping, three-time world champion Clay Tryan and partner Travis Graves had a time of 4.6 seconds to place eighth. Chase Tryan of Helena and partner Bubba Buckaloo had a no time. Chase Tryan and Buckaloo had earned checks in the first two rounds.
Parker Breding put himself in the bull riding average with a ride of 80.5 points. He did not place, but it is his second ride of the NFR.
Lisa Lockhart, aboard Rosa, bumped a barrel for the second time in three rounds, finishing with a time of 18.66 seconds. Lockhart and Rosa won the round Friday night.
Third-round winners were: Tim O’Connell, bareback, 87.5 points; Scott Guenthner, steer wrestling, 3.3 seconds; Derrick Begay-Cory Petska, team roping, 4.0 seconds; Marty Yates, tie-down roping, 7.0 seconds; Amberleigh Moore, barrel racing, 13.59 seconds; Tyler Bingham, bull riding, 88 points.
Guenthner, of Canada, is the reigning Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit champion.