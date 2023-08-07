Western Montana's most anticipated and well-attended August sporting event will be held this week at the Missoula County Fairgrounds.

Four days of rodeo action begin Wednesday when the Xtreme Bulls take center stage at 7 p.m. Then comes the three-day Missoula Stampede, a Pro Rodeo Cowboys Association showcase and the centerpiece of the Western Montana Fair, starting at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Both events will feature a good number of cowboys ranked highly in the PRCA world standings.

The Xtreme Bulls showcase includes a pair of competitors in the top 10 of the world standings: Cullen Telfer of Florida (4th) and Tristen Hutchings of Idaho (5th). Polson's Payton and Caden Fitzpatrick and Ronan's Kyle Finley-McDonald will also vie for big prize money in an exceptionally large field of 34.

Wednesday's rodeo action will also include 14 junior barrel racing competitors ranging in age from 12 to 16.

The Missoula Stampede has kicked it up a notch, with the added money for roughstock events doubled over last year. Thursday is Tough Enough to Wear Pink night and on Friday, 4-H and FFA champions will be feted.

The No. 1-ranked saddle bronc rider in the world, Sage Newman of Melstone, will appear on Saturday night along with Deer Lodge's Chase Brooks. Second-ranked Zeke Thurston of Canada will compete on Friday night along with Deer Lodge's Judd Michael Applegate.

Third-ranked Kade Sonnier of Louisiana will compete in the bareback riding Friday along with George Gillespie IV of Darby and Trevar McAllister of Ronan. Richmond Champion of Stevensville and Caleb Bennett of Corvallis will compete on Thursday.

Second-ranked Haven Meged of Miles City will compete in tie down roping Thursday. Caden Fitzpatrick will compete in the bull riding Friday and Payton Fitzpatrick and Finley-McDonald are slated to compete Saturday.

This week marks the last time the grandstands will be used for the fair rodeo. They were built in 1954 and will soon be replaced by Clouse-Bauer Arena.