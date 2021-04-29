University of Montana Spring Rodeo set for Friday and Saturday

MISSOULA — The University of Montana Spring Rodeo will be held Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Missoula Fairgrounds.

Eight collegiate teams in the Big Sky Region will be competing in their last rodeo prior to the College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR) on June 13-19 in Casper, Wyoming.

Montana saddle bronc rider Tyler Turco is currently sitting first in the region and will be heading to the CNFR. The Franktown, Colorado, native will be shooting for an 8-second ride on stock provided by Red Eye Rodeo Bucking Stock.

Tickets are sold out for both Friday and Saturday night. Slack tickets are still available.

—Missoulian staff

