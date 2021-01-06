Ronan's Elijah Tonasket, St. Ignatius' Madyson Currie voted Prep Athletes of the Week

Ronan boys basketball player Elijah Tonasket and St. Ignatius girls basketball player Madyson Currie were voted Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Tonasket had a 27-point outing against St. Ignatius as the Class A Chiefs earned a 66-52 home win vs. the Class B Bulldogs in a game pitting Flathead Reservation basketball teams against each other last week.

Currie recorded a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds vs. Ronan as the Class B Bulldogs slipped past the Class A Maidens for a 52-51 win in a battle of Flathead Reservation basketball teams last week.

Each week, the Missoulian sports department nominates four boys and four girls for the honor “Prep Athletes of the Week.”

Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.

