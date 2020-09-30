Ronan's Heiner, Sentinel's Wolsky voted Prep Athletes of the Week

Ronan cross country runner Brant Heiner and Sentinel soccer player Haley Wolsky were voted Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Heiner breezed to a win at the Thompson Falls Invitational cross country meet last week, running a 16:25.08 to win by nearly 50 seconds and post the top time in all of Class A, 39 seconds ahead of the No. 2 time.

Wolsky scored two goals and collected one assist in helping the soccer team roll to a 3-0 win against crosstown rival Missoula Big Sky last week to remain the only Western AA team without a loss this season.

Each week, the Missoulian sports department nominates four boys and four girls for the honor “Prep Athletes of the Week.”

Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.

