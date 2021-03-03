Ronan's Leonard Burke, Ronan's Jaylea Lunceford voted Prep Athletes of the Week

Ronan boys basketball player Leonard Burke and Ronan girls basketball player Jaylea Lunceford were voted Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Burke exploded for 38 points against Frenchtown with a state berth on the line and added 23, 14 and six points in three other games at last week's Western A divisional to help the Chiefs secure a No. 3 seed.

Lunceford had 17 points and eight rebounds, nine points and four rebounds, and 11 points and five rebounds across three games at last week's Western A divisional to help the Maidens wrap up a No. 2 seed for state.

Each week, the Missoulian sports department nominates four boys and four girls for the honor “Prep Athletes of the Week.”

Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.

