MISSOULA — Former Missoula Hellgate distance runner Sage Brooks is transferring from Syracuse to Oregon State, she announced on her Instagram account over the weekend. She won the 1600-meter run and was second in the 800 run at the 2021 State AA track and field meet. She placed fourth at the 2020 State AA cross country championships and fifth in 2019.

Brooks wrote in her Instagram post: "The mountains have been calling and I must go. I am so excited to be continuing my academic and athletic career at Oregon State. I can't wait to be a part of what @therealcoachquintana and @beavertfxc are building. That being said, leaving Syracuse was one of the hardest decisions I have ever made. I am so grateful for the two years I spent there and the amazing friends I made along the way. You will always be family."

Sentinel honors 11 athletes

Sentinel held a signing ceremony Wednesday for 11 athletes: CC Size (Western Washington women's basketball), Keagan Crosby (Colorado State men's cross country and track), Mackenzie Hartze (Skagit Valley College women's soccer), Rylan Gibbs (Willamette football), Jayden Gagner (Spokane Community College softball), Thomas McKee (Whitworth men's cross country and track), Haley Wolsky (Grand Canyon softball), Rickson Bull Calf (Haskell Indian Nations men's golf), Ethan Elam (Islanders Hockey Club in Premier Hockey League of New England), Isabella Chessin (Missoula Alumni Special Olympics Team), Donovan Peacock (Missoula Alumni Special Olympics Team).

Columbia Falls fishers win high school state title

The team of Drake Dawson and Christian Rensel won the Montana Student Angler Federation state championship on Sunday at Noxon Reservoir in Trout Creek. Their haul of five largemouth bass weighed 18 pounds, 15 ounces to give them the win by 11 ounces. The victory advances them to The Bass Federation national championship in June in LaCrosse, Wisconsin.

Lard Butt 1K returns

The third-annual Lard Butt 1K returns July 22 at Fort Missoula Regional Park. The event is one kilometer (0.62 miles) on a flat course with donut stations every 250 meters and a beer garden before and after the 1K. Registration is $35 for race entry, a t-shirt, one beer or mimosa for people 21 years and older, food and on-site surprises. Registration increases to $40 on race day.

Youth rugby team goes 3-0

The U14 Mud Pups of Missoula Youth Rugby went 3-0 at a tournament Saturday in Spokane. They beat Wenatchee (WA) Schoolhouse Rugby Club 50-10, the Ellensburg (WA) Bulls 75-5 and the Pendleton (OR) Spidermonkeys 55-10.

Mavs fall to Senators

The Missoula Mavericks were held to one hit over seven innings in a 2-1 loss at the Helena Senators on Wednesday. The loss dropped their record to 10-16. Sam Matosich singled for the Mavs' lone hit and drove in Luke Thorne on a sacrifice fly for their lone run. They also drew four walks and one hit by pitch against Lance Bratlien, who struck out five in a complete-game performance. Brayden Beatty had Helena's lone RBI, coming on a single that drove in Colt Tietje. Tycen Mooney broke the 1-1 tie in the third inning when he singled with two outs, advanced two bases on errors and scored on a wild pitch. Missoula's Blake Taft, Finn Davis and Owen McGuinn pitched two innings apiece, with the first two each allowing one run.