Roundup of late Friday/Saturday western Montana sports: Top-ranked Hamilton football team dumps Columbia Falls

High school football
Top-ranked Hamilton stormed to a 55-20 home win over Columbia Falls. Tim Zohner had touchdown runs of 9, 21 and 5 yards and finished with 104 rushing yards for the Broncs. Quarterback Tyson Rostad completed 14 of 18 passes for 217 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for 93 yards. Schweikert threw for 138 yards and two touchdowns for the Wildcats.
Polson posted a 38-24 win at Whitefish. Jarrett Wilson threw three touchdown passes and ran for two touchdowns for the Pirates. Fynn Ridgeway threw for a TD and ran for a TD for the Bulldogs.
Frenchtown finished up its regular season with a big home win over East Helena Friday, 51-0. Eli Quinn threw two touchdown passes and Eli Sailer scored on 3- and 14-yard runs. Teammate Devin Shelton scored on a 23-yard TD reception and a 42-yard punt return.
White Sulphur Springs escaped with an 8-6 win in the rain at Hot Springs Friday night. The Savage Heat scored first on a Kyle Lawson 1-yard dive in the second quarter, but they missed the extra point kick. Shaw Davis answered with an 8-yard TD run for the visitors in the same period, then his twin brother, Sam, kicked the point after. Hot Springs will open Class C 6-man playoff action at Froid-Medicine Lake next Saturday.
Loyola Sacred Heart suffered a 21-13 home loss to Whitehall in its regular-season finale Friday. Keenan Russell threw a 10-yard touchdown pass for the Rams. Libby won at Corvallis, 15-0. Butte Central beat Stevensville, 41-14. St. Ignatius blanked Plains, 64-0. Charlo beat Seeley-Swan, 62-16.
Eureka cruised to a home win over Anaconda, 51-6. Caleb Utter completed 7 of 12 passes for 82 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 65 yards and a touchdown. Lions teammate Reminton Little rushed for 57 yards and two touchdowns. Johnny Fehr had 5.5 tackles for the hosts, including 3.5 tackles for a loss.
Darby posted a 28-12 home win over Victor. Preston Smith led the Tigers with over 100 yards rushing. Michael Hamblin had two interceptions. Andrew Robbins had several highlight-reel receptions.
High school soccer playoffs
The Hellgate girls punched their ticket into the State AA semifinals with a 2-0 win over Billings Senior. The Knights improved to 13-2-1 and will play again Tuesday. The Broncs fell to 9-5-2. Clara Tallent gave Hellgate a lead with her unassisted goal in the first half. Carmen Anderson added an insurance goal on an assist from Chloe Anderson in the second half.
The Missoula Sentinel girls saw their season come to an end with a 2-0 loss at Bozeman Gallatin County. The Sentinel boys lost 7-1 Saturday night at Bozeman. The Kalispell Glacier boys advanced with a 2-1 win over Bozeman Gallatin.
Whitefish punched its ticket into the State A boys championship with a 3-0 win at Livingston. The Bulldogs will play Columbia Falls, who won a semifinal at Loyola Sacred Heart, 1-0. Adam Schroeder scored the goal in the very first minute. Bryce Dunham made three saves in earning the shutout win in net for the Wildcats. Rams keeper Hudson Kovics made four saves.
The Whitefish girls were eliminated in the State A semifinals with a 5-1 loss at Billings Central. Emma Barron scored for the Bulldogs. Abby Derbyshire tallied three goals for the hosts. The Bigfork girls were eliminated with an 8-0 loss at Laurel. Mya Maack had four goals for the Locomotives.
High school volleyball
Polson swept Browning Saturday, 25-11, 25-14, 25-13. Liz Tolley had nine kills and McKenna Hanson seven for the Pirates. Florence topped visiting Anaconda Saturday, 25-17, 25-23, 25-20. Jaidyn had 14 kills and Kassidy Yeoman 28 assists for the Falcons.
Deer Lodge won at Drummond Friday, 25-19, 22-25, 25-18, 25-20. Corvallis outlasted visiting Stevensville Saturday, 22-25, 15-25, 25-15, 25-17, 25-23. Charlo posted a win over Noxon, 25-10, 25-21, 25-16. Kassidi Cox had eight kills and 11 assists for the Vikings. Riley Richter and Emily Brown each had five kills for Noxon.
Hot Springs rallied for a win over St. Regis, 24-26, 25-23, 25-21, 25-27, 16-14. Lily Winn piled up 29 kills for the Savage Heat.
College volleyball
Montana was swept by Northern Arizona in Flagstaff on Saturday, 25-12, 28-26, 25-21. Missoula Sentinel grads Sarina Moreno and Elsa Godwin collected 11 and seven digs, respectively. Paige Clark floored a team-high nine kills. The Jacks moved to 6-4 in Big Sky Conference play and 8-11 overall. The Grizzlies fell to 2-5, 8-12.