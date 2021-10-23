Roundup of late Friday/Saturday western Montana sports: Top-ranked Hamilton football team dumps Columbia Falls

Eureka cruised to a home win over Anaconda, 51-6. Caleb Utter completed 7 of 12 passes for 82 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 65 yards and a touchdown. Lions teammate Reminton Little rushed for 57 yards and two touchdowns. Johnny Fehr had 5.5 tackles for the hosts, including 3.5 tackles for a loss.

Darby posted a 28-12 home win over Victor. Preston Smith led the Tigers with over 100 yards rushing. Michael Hamblin had two interceptions. Andrew Robbins had several highlight-reel receptions.

High school soccer playoffs

The Hellgate girls punched their ticket into the State AA semifinals with a 2-0 win over Billings Senior. The Knights improved to 13-2-1 and will play again Tuesday. The Broncs fell to 9-5-2. Clara Tallent gave Hellgate a lead with her unassisted goal in the first half. Carmen Anderson added an insurance goal on an assist from Chloe Anderson in the second half.

The Missoula Sentinel girls saw their season come to an end with a 2-0 loss at Bozeman Gallatin County. The Sentinel boys lost 7-1 Saturday night at Bozeman. The Kalispell Glacier boys advanced with a 2-1 win over Bozeman Gallatin.