Roundup of late Thursday/Friday sports in western Montana: Montana men's cross country team places 7th at Big Sky meet

College cross country

The Montana men, led by Joel Mendez’s 33rd-place finish, placed seventh on Friday at the Big Sky Conference Championships at the Meriwether Golf Course in Hillsboro, Oregon. It was the best individual finish for the Grizzlies since 2017 and their best team finish since 2015.

Only Mendez, who covered the eight-kilometer course in a time of 24:51, Ben Vanderbosch (38th, 25:01) and freshman Jordan Hansen (39th, 25:01) were able to finish in the top 40. No other Grizzly broke the top 50. “That was not the direction we wanted to go after our top three,” said coach Clint May. “There were some guys on the back end that were a little disappointed that they weren’t able to move over the second half of the race. It was just kind of a flat day for some of the guys.”

Montana's Maxwell Scott (53rd, 25:39), Truman Cowan (56th, 25:45) and AJ Eckmann (59th, 25:54) were in the top 60. Northern Arizona, the nation’s top-ranked team, ran away with the team title with 30 points. Southern Utah (53), Montana State (80), Weber State (89) and Idaho (137) rounded out the top five. Lumberjack underclassmen Drew Bosley and Nico Young finished first and second.

The Montana women’s team finished 10th out of 11, with just two runners, Beatrix Frissell and Olivia Lackland Henry, placing in the top 70 in the 82-athlete field. Frissell finished 37th, covering the five-kilometer course in 17:43. Lackland Henry was 40th in 17:49. Led by champion Taryn O’Neill, a Northern Arizona junior, the top five, all upperclassmen, all broke 16:40.

High school volleyball

Missoula Sentinel, a match after falling for the first time in the Western AA in five against Helena High, got right back to its winning ways with a clean, 3-0, sweep over Helena Capital at home Thursday. The Spartans improved to 19-6 as the regular season comes to a close. Quincy Frohlich had 12 kills and three aces for the Spartans. Paige Sawyer dished out 25 assists and Raia Chase had 25 digs.

Missoula Hellgate fell to Kalispell Flathead in three sets at home. Camille Sherrill led the Knights with a double-double of 13 kills and 12 digs. She also had two blocks. Hellgate ends its season at 1-19.

Kalispell Glacier swept Missoula Big Sky Thursday, 32-30, 25-12, 25-11. Sidney Gulick had 17 kills and Maddie Frazier 13 digs for the Wolfpack. Haven Speer dished out 28 assists.

In the Southwestern A tourney in Corvallis, the Blue Devils opened with a win over East Helena Friday, 25-14, 25-19, 25-10. They followed up with a win over Butte Central Friday night, 25-18, 25-21, 25-13. Frenchtown opened with a win over Stevensville, 22-25, 25-23, 26-24, 25-17. Butte Central topped Hamilton in a first-round match, 25-18, 25-12, 27-25.

In Northwestern A action. Ronan downed Libby, 25-20, 25-19, 25-23. Reina Cordova had 13 kills and Rylie Lindquist 14 digs for the Maidens. Julia Martineau had seven kills for the Loggers. In other action Thursday, Polson beat Columbia Falls in straight sets. 25-17, 27-25, 25-22. Liz Tolley had 11 kills and Camilla Foresti 10 digs for the Pirates. Jazzy Marino had nine kills for the Wildkats.

In 7B districts, Thompson Falls trumped host St. Ignatius Friday, 25-11, 25-7, 25-21. Avery Burgess floored eight kills and Cheyla Irvine added six aces for the Blue Hawks. Eureka opened with a sweep of Troy Friday, 25-16, 25-5, 25-19. St. Ignatius edged Plains, 3-2. Eureka also beat Plains Friday, 25-11, 25-11, 25-18.

In the 13C districts, Philipsburg took down Lincoln 2-0. Darby fell to Drummond in three sets. Valley Christian downed Victor in three. On Friday, Philipsburg edged Drummond, 3-2. The Trojans bounced back with a win over Victor in a loser out match, 25-23, 25-15, 25-22. Seeley-Swan stopped Philipsburg, 25-13, 25-18, 25-14. Valley Christian crushed Darby, 25-19, 25-12, 25-17.

In the 14C districts at Superior, Hot Springs gutted out a five-set win over St. Regis Thursday, 3-2, and Superior beat Noxon, 3-1. In loser out play, Noxon outlasted St. Regis, 20-25, 25-17, 13-25, 25-16, 15-13. On Friday, Charlo topped Superior, 28-26, 25-20, 17-25, 16-25, 15-12. Superior later stopped St. Regis, 25-20, 22-25, 25-15, 22-25, 15-10.

High school football

Kalispell Glacier escaped with a 21-14 win over visiting Billings Senior in a Class AA playoff opener Friday. The Wolfpack jumped in front in the first quarter on a 16-yard TD pass from quarterback Gage Sliter to Luke Bilau. The Broncs knotted the score in the second quarter and it stayed at 7-7 until the final frame when Jake Rendina put the Pack back in front on 2-yard TD run. Glacier added an insurance touchdown on a Sliter 54-yard TD pass to Jake Turner. Sliter finished with 236 yards passing. Rendina racked up 107 yards rushing on 27 carries.

The Missoula Big Sky Eagles saw their season come to an end Friday with a 41-14 loss at Great Falls. Noxon lost its playoff opener at Shields Valley, 55-43.

