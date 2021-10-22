Roundup of late Thursday/Friday western Montana sports

A 3-0 (25-13, 25-11, 25-22) Frenchtown win over host East Helena capped the Broncs’ regular season Thursday and brought to a close the Vigilantes’ home slate in their first varsity volleyball season. “I felt like we played really good team volleyball,” Frenchtown coach Morgan Job said. “Everybody kinda had their role and they did their job well. It was nice to be able to get some of our younger girls in a little bit, too...Overall, I feel like it was a good, solid team win.” For Frenchtown, seniors Emily Rehbein and Cassidy Bagnell led the way. Rehbein totaled 10 of the team’s 25 kills and Bagnell added 25 of Frenchtown’s 50 digs. Sophomore Sadie Smith chipped in a team-high five blocks, and the Broncs picked up a total of 12 blocks in the win.