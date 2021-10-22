Roundup of late Thursday/Friday western Montana sports

High school football
Missoula Hellgate ended its season with a 55-20 loss Thursday at Kalispell Glacier. Jake Rendina racked up 222 yards rushing on 28 carries with four touchdowns for the playoff-bound Wolfpack. Hellgate quarterback Connor Dick completed 15 of 35 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown with three interceptions. Ian Finch had eight catches for 101 yards and a touchdown. Jacob Sweatland carried the ball 15 times for 105 yards and a touchdown. Glacier led 35-20 at halftime and outscored the visitors 20-0 in the second half.
Top-ranked Florence trounced visiting Bigfork Thursday, 63-26. Quarterback Pat Duchien ran for the first two touchdowns for the Falcons and he later passed for three touchdowns. The Falcons will enter the playoffs with a perfect record.
Thompson Falls trounced visiting Troy Thursday, 56-14. Junior quarterback Elijah Ratliff scored on a 19- and 9-yard touchdown runs. He also threw a 50-yard catch-and-run touchdown pass to senior running back Ryan Butcher.
Valley Christian finished its regular season with a 52-20 win over Noxon. Eyan Becker threw for four touchdown passes. Teammate Dylan Beaudin scored on a 51-yard run and passes from 23, 25 and 31 yards. Beaudin also threw a 10-yard TD pass.
Loyola Sacred Heart suffered a 21-13 home loss to Whitehall in its regular-season finale. Dillon blanked Ronan Thursday, 28-0. Eureka beat Anaconda Friday, 51-6.
White Sulphur Springs escaped with an 8-6 win in the rain at Hot Springs Friday night. The Savage Heat scored first on a Kyle Lawson 1-yard dive in the second quarter, but they missed the extra point kick. Shaw Davis answered with an 8-yard TD run for the visitors in the same period, then his twin brother, Sam, kicked the point after. Hot Springs will open Class C 6-man playoff action at Froid-Medicine Lake next Saturday.
Frenchtown finished up its regular season with a big home win over East Helena Friday, 51-0. Eli Quinn threw two touchdown passes and Eli Sailer scored on 3- and 14-yard runs. Teammate Devin Shelton scored on a 23-yard TD reception and a 42-yard punt return.
Top-ranked Hamilton stormed to a 55-20 home win over Columbia Falls. Tim Zohner had touchdown runs of 9, 21 and 5 yards and finished with 104 rushing yards for the Broncs. Quarterback Tyson Rostad completed 14 of 18 passes for 217 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for 93 yards. Schweikert threw for 138 yards and two touchdowns for the Wildcats.
Polson posted a 38-24 win at Whitefish. Jarrett Wilson threw three touchdown passes and ran for two touchdowns for the Pirates. Fynn Ridgeway threw for a TD and ran for a TD for the Bulldogs.
Libby won at Corvallis, 14-0. Butte Central beat Stevensville, 41-14.
High school volleyball
A 3-0 (25-13, 25-11, 25-22) Frenchtown win over host East Helena capped the Broncs’ regular season Thursday and brought to a close the Vigilantes’ home slate in their first varsity volleyball season. “I felt like we played really good team volleyball,” Frenchtown coach Morgan Job said. “Everybody kinda had their role and they did their job well. It was nice to be able to get some of our younger girls in a little bit, too...Overall, I feel like it was a good, solid team win.” For Frenchtown, seniors Emily Rehbein and Cassidy Bagnell led the way. Rehbein totaled 10 of the team’s 25 kills and Bagnell added 25 of Frenchtown’s 50 digs. Sophomore Sadie Smith chipped in a team-high five blocks, and the Broncs picked up a total of 12 blocks in the win.
Polson pummeled visiting Whitefish Thursday, 25-15, 25-20, 25-13. McKenna Hanson floored 13 kills and three aces and Camilla Foresti added nine kills and 10 digs. Liz Tolley led the Pirates in digs with 14 and Avery Starr was team leader in assists with 16.
Eureka swept Arlee, 25-16, 25-11, 25-11, behind 22 assists by Kamber Brown. Seeley-Swan recorded a home win over Lincoln, 25-18, 25-15, 25-16. Butte Central won at Stevensville, 25-23, 21-25, 25-8, 25-19.
Helena outlasted visiting Kalispell Glacier Thursday, 14-25, 25-23, 19-25, 25-21, 15-10. Sidney Gulick had 18 kills and two aces for the Wolfpack. Kalispell Flathead topped Helena Capital, 25-23, 25-10, 26-24. Savanna Sterck had 10 kills and Kennedy Moore and Akilah Kubi added six apiece for the Bravettes.
On Friday, Flathead lost a marathon to Helena, 20-25, 25-22, 25-18, 19-25, 16-14. Sterck had 17 kills for the Bravettes.
Deer Lodge won at Drummond Friday, 25-19, 22-25, 25-18, 25-20.
Women's college soccer
After spotting Weber State a lead in the first half, Montana rallied for a 2-1 home win Friday afternoon. The Grizzlies improved to 6-1-1 in Big Sky Conference play and seized the top spot in the league with the win. The Wildcats fell to 6-2 in the conference. Taylor Stoeger was the hero for Montana. She scored two goals in a 5-minute time frame midway through the second half.