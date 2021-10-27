Roundup of late Tuesday/Wednesday western Montana sports: Grizzly goalkeeper named defensive player of the week

Women's college soccer

Montana goalkeeper Camellia Xu was named the Big Sky Conference Defensive Player of the Week on Wednesday, making it six times the redshirt freshman has been recognized this season. The previous single-season high for Big Sky Player of the Week honors was four. Xu was in goal for Montana’s 2-1 home wins last weekend over Weber State and Idaho State. She made six saves in Friday’s victory over the then first-place Wildcats. In Sunday’s win over the Bengals, she made eight saves, her most since Sept. 24 and her second-highest total of the season.

Men's college basketball

The Montana State Bobcats placed two, Xavier Bishop and Jubrile Belo, on the Big Sky Conference men's basketball preseason All-Conference team, the league announced Wednesday morning.

Southern Utah, which enters its final season in the conference before it joins the WAC next year, placed three on the All-Conference team including wing Tevian Jones, who was named the MVP, along with John Knight III and Maizen Fausett.

Southern Utah (3) and Montana State (2) were the only teams with multiple players on the All-Conference team. Weber State's Seikou Sisoho Jawara and Northern Colorado's Bodie Hume were the other two players awarded the preseason honor.

Fausett and Bishop tied for the final spot on the seven-member team, which traditionally is six players.

Jones is the only player who returns from the 2020-21 All-Conference first team, while the remaining four either graduated or transferred. Fausett, Bishop, Jawara and Knight all made second team last year while Belo and Hume were on the third team.

Hume and Belo were members of the 2020-21 preseason All-Conference team along with four players — Michael Steadman, Cameron Shelton, Jacob Davison and Kim Aiken Jr. — who have since transferred out of the conference.

High school volleyball

Deer Lodge defeated Arlee Tuesday, 18-25, 25-17, 25-8, 25-8. Nia McClanahan collected nine kills and Skyla Pierson added eight for the Wardens. Mary Hansen dished out 23 assists and Taryn Lamb tallied 27 digs.

Kalispell Flathead topped Missoula Big Sky Tuesday, 25-22, 20-25, 25-14, 25-6. Savanna Sterck had 10 kills, 10 digs and five aces for the Bravettes. Teammate Kylie Munsinger had 10 kills and 21 assists. Kalispell Glacier swept to a home win over Missoula Hellgate, 25-16, 25-15, 25-17. Sidney Gulick floored 17 kills and Kenedee Moore added four aces for the Wolfpack.

