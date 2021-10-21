Roundup of Thursday western Montana sports

High school football
Missoula Hellgate ended its season with a 55-20 loss Thursday at Kalispell Glacier. Jake Rendina racked up 222 yards rushing on 28 carries with four touchdowns for the playoff-bound Wolfpack. Hellgate quarterback Connor Dick completed 15 of 35 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown with three interceptions. Ian Finch had eight catches for 101 yards and a touchdown. Jacob Sweatland carried the ball 15 times for 105 yards and a touchdown. Glacier led 35-20 at halftime and outscored the visitors 20-0 in the second half.
Top-ranked Florence trounced visiting Bigfork Thursday, 63-26. Quarterback Pat Duchien ran for the first two touchdowns for the Falcons and he later passed for three touchdowns. The Falcons will enter the playoffs with a perfect record.
Thompson Falls trounced visiting Troy Thursday, 56-14.
High school volleyball
Missoula Sentinel swept Missoula Hellgate Thursday, 25-13, 25-6, 25-16. Quincy Frohlich had eight kills for the Spartans. Paige Sawyer had 15 assists and Madison Handley four aces. Camille Sherrill had eight kills for the Knights.
Ronan posted a home win over Columbia Falls, 25-21, 25-19, 25-17. Olivia Clairmont collected nine kills for the Maidens and teammate Leina Ulutoa pitched in with 14 assists and three blocks. Rylie Lindquist piled up 19 digs for Ronan. Eureka swept Arlee, 25-16, 25-11, 25-11. Seeley-Swan recorded a home win over Lincoln, 25-18, 25-15, 25-16.
Frenchtown won at East Helena Thursday, 25-13, 25-11, 25-22.
College volleyball
Montana posted its second straight Big Sky Conference win Thursday, sweeping past Southern Utah in Cedar City, 25-16, 25-21, 25-16. The Grizzlies improved to 3-6 in league play and 8-11 overall. The Thunderbirds fell to 2-7, 6-15. Missoula Sentinel grads Elsa Godwin and Sarina Moreno shared the team lead in digs for Montana with Jackie Howell, each collecting seven. Godwin also had two aces. Paige Clark led the Grizzlies with 12 kills and Howell added 11.