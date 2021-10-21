Roundup of Thursday western Montana sports

High school football

Missoula Hellgate ended its season with a 55-20 loss Thursday at Kalispell Glacier. Jake Rendina racked up 222 yards rushing on 28 carries with four touchdowns for the playoff-bound Wolfpack. Hellgate quarterback Connor Dick completed 15 of 35 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown with three interceptions. Ian Finch had eight catches for 101 yards and a touchdown. Jacob Sweatland carried the ball 15 times for 105 yards and a touchdown. Glacier led 35-20 at halftime and outscored the visitors 20-0 in the second half.

Top-ranked Florence trounced visiting Bigfork Thursday, 63-26. Quarterback Pat Duchien ran for the first two touchdowns for the Falcons and he later passed for three touchdowns. The Falcons will enter the playoffs with a perfect record.

Thompson Falls trounced visiting Troy Thursday, 56-14.

High school volleyball

Missoula Sentinel swept Missoula Hellgate Thursday, 25-13, 25-6, 25-16. Quincy Frohlich had eight kills for the Spartans. Paige Sawyer had 15 assists and Madison Handley four aces. Camille Sherrill had eight kills for the Knights.