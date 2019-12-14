Boys basketball
Hellgate 59, Billings West 46
Hellgate;18;14;14;13;—;59
West;16;13;10;7;—;46
Hellgate: Cam LaRance 18, Beckett Arthur 6, Kade McWilliams 1, Brandon Coladonato 3, Josh Wade 5, Rollie Worster 18, Abe Johnson 8.
West: Williams 2, Mullowney 8, Myer 9, Daily 8, Erbacher 15, Tyson 4.
Loyola 60, Wolf Point 53
Wolf Point;15;10;13;15;—;53
Loyola;13;19;12;16;—;60
Wolf Point: Lance St. Germaine 13, Tade Wallette 16, Antone Manning 8, Nick Page 9, Treyton Lilley 7.
Loyola: Jaden Job 20, Will Burns 2, Nick Mitzel 3, Benn 4, Joseph Kendrick 5, Basil Coutinho 8, Pratt 2, Richardson 6, Haffey 10.
Sentinel 71, Billings Skyview 59
Sentinel;15;9;18;29;—;71
Skyview;15;14;18;12;—;59
Sentinel: Germer 24, Syvrud 14, Rausch 11, Crews 11, Kolb 6, Frohlich-Fair 4, Lindsay 1.
Skyview: Ketchum 14, Mims 11, Davis 4, Seybert 9, Moseman 2, Carle 6, Allison 6, Unidentified 7.
Billings Senior 78, Missoula Big Sky 62
Missoula Big Sky;7;9;14;32;—;62
Billings Senior;13;16;23;26;—;78
Big Sky: Tel Reed 15, Ben Maehl 15, Draven Lincoln 11, Kade Olsen 8, Bob Peterson 6, Kolbe Jesen 4, Shawn Phelps 3.
Senior: Junior Bergen 24, Jacksen Burckley 19, Chazz Haws 8, Phillip Cole 6, Bubba Bergen 5, Reece Connolly 5, Morgan Harmon 5, Nick Eliason 4, Liam Romei 2.
Columbia Falls 55, Stevensville 36
Columbia Falls;15;18;11;11;—;55
Stevensville;8;9;17;2;—;36
Columbia Falls: Jack Price 17, William Dyon 11, Cade Morgan 9, Mason Peters 2, Danny Henjum 6, Dillon Ship 2, Allec Knapton 6, Jake Bulawsky 2.
Stevensville: Ethan Shobe 7, Kellan Beller 6, Tanner Pendergast 6, Wes Brown 4, Sean Craft 7, Gavin Rahl 6.
Eureka 64, Conrad 45
Eureka;18;14;18;12;—;64
Conrad;10;12;15;8;—;45
Eureka: Danny Dunn 6, Austin Sartori 7, Alex Lowe 7, AJ Pacella 6, Cory Chaney 14, Hazen Bohn 6, Jory Kindel 8, Jake Kindel 12.
Conrad: Jarek Shepherd 20, Brady Bokma 3, Blaise Arrantopknot 5, Ethan Wittmer 5, Kade Henwood 12.
Flathead Valley Home School 51, Valley Christian 47
Flathead;12;11;16;12;—;51
Valley Christian;7;10;12;18;—;47
Flathead: Eli Husted 17, Landan Wininger 4, L. Artyomenko 4, Job Myers 3, Bubba Loyda 16, Jordan Wininger 6.
Valley Christian: Brennan Cox 13, Riley Reimer 24, Eyan Becker 7, Roman Becker 1, Micah McCloy 2.
Hot Springs 51, Victor 21
Victor;3;6;2;10;—;21
Hot Springs;12;8;16;15;—;51
VICTOR: Carson Varner 16, Canyon Parks 4, Christian Larsen 1.
HOT SPRINGS: Brandon Knudsen 34, Jack McAllister 6, Kyle Lawson 5, N. Lawhead 4, Lincoln Slonaker 2.
St. Ignatius 64, Charlo 28
(Late Friday)
St. Ignatius;16;15;22;11;—;64
Charlo;2;6;13;7;—;28
St. Ignatius: John Komotios 6, Zoran LaFrombois 4, Isaiah Nasewytewa 6, Trance Bird 2, Ayden Rosenbaum 3, Jedi Christy 30, Layne Spidel 6, Kellen McClure 7.
Charlo: Phil Marquez 1, Coyle Nagy 4, Dawson DuMont 5, Keaton Piedalue 6, Stetson Reum 2, Roper Edwards 6, Nate Clark 4.
Saturday scores
Big Sandy 70, Augusta 21
Carter County 43, Winnett-Grass Range 34
Choteau 60, Thompson Falls 56
Columbus 65, Glasgow 47
Deer Lodge 67, Whitehall 53
Eureka 65, Conrad 48
Fort Benton 60, Centerville 41
Great Falls Russell 41, Kalispell Flathead 29
Hardin 90, Sidney 43
Havre 64, Billings Central 59
Helena Capital 75, Bozeman 44
Huntley Project 72, Jefferson (Boulder) 45
Kalispell Glacier 62, Great Falls 61
Manhattan Christian 78, Great Falls Central 31
Miles City 77, St. Labre 40
North Country 45, Geraldine/Highwood 20
Girls basketball
Missoula Hellgate 46, Billings West 36
Missoula Hellgate;8;12;10;16;—;46
Billings West;10;7;9;10;—;36
Hellgate: Addy Heaphy 9, Kennedy McCorkle 2, Perry Paffhausen 8, Bailee Sayler 9, Lauren Dick 8, Keke Davis 5, Alex Covill 5.
Billings West: Willa Albrecht 19, Maddie Albrecht 10, Shauna Stene 3, Megan Benton 2, Mackenzie Rask 2.
Missoula Sentinel 58, Billings Skyview 46
Missoula Sentinel;22;16;6;14;—;58
Billings Skyview;9;12;15;10;—;46
Sentinel: Jayden Salisbury 14, Lexi Deden 12, Challis Westwater 8, Brooke Stayner 7, Olivia Huntsinger 6, CC Size 5, Kodi Fraser 4, Megan Hamilton 2.
Skyview: Cami Harris 19, Brooke Berry 11, Morning Grace Spotted Bear 8, Allie Montague 5, Hayden Baumberger 3.
Whitehall 54, Deer Lodge 20
Deer Lodge;9;4;0;7;—;20
Whitehall;11;13;14;16;—;54
Deer Lodge: Natalie Spring 6, Makenzie Meagher 5, Abby Spears 5, Nia McClanahan 4.
Whitehall: Jada Clarkson 15, Brynna Wolfe 15, Britney Welker 8, Megan Johnson 6, Kendra Klapan 5, Hannah Haverland 3, Johnson Jacy 2.
Loyola 61, Shepherd 45
Loyola;19;15;11;18;—;61
Shepherd;11;6;9;19;—;45
Loyola: Sam Clevenger 21, Brooke Twite 2, Laney Denning 4, Lani Walker 20, Syd Koppang 12, Nat Clevenger 2, Kelsey Esh 3.
Shepherd: Kiara Dennison 12, Lyndsey Kane 13, Annalise Wenz 5, Bailey Hofmann 2, Cassadie Howe 6, Aubrey Allison 9, Murdock 2.
Billings Senior 56, Missoula Big Sky 15
Missoula Big Sky;3;3;6;3;—;15
Billings Senior;21;13;8;14;—;56
Big Sky stats: Erin Murphy 6, Corbyn Sander 3, Sienna Hill 2, Abbe Feitzer 2, Halle Lindquist 1, Keara Burgess 1.
Hot Springs 68, Victor 16
Victor;0;7;9;0;—;16
Hot Springs;23;16;17;12;—;68
Victor: B. Scichilane 10, E. Day 3, M. Bahr 2, A. Key 1.
Hot Springs: Katelyn Christensen 18, McKenzie Cannon 15, Sydney Jackson 9, Brianna Gray 5, Sage Jackson 5, Irene Martin 5, Lily Winn 4, Lizzy Fisher 3, Danielle Graham 2, Emma Rae Rasmussen 2.
Saturday scores
Augusta 58, Big Sandy 28
Belt 66, Wolf Point 24
Billings Central 59, Havre 46
Browning 71, Polson 9
Eureka 58, Conrad 43
Forsyth 34, Joliet 33
Glasgow 46, Columbus 43
Great Falls 59, Kalispell Glacier 42
Great Falls Russell 44, Kalispell Flathead 29
Hardin 75, Sidney 32
Helena Capital 42, Bozeman 30
Livingston 46, Lewistown (Fergus) 22
Lone Peak 36, Harrison-Willow Creek 26
North Country 50, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 43
St. Labre 58, Miles City 21
Thompson Falls 59, Choteau 45
Wrestling
Mining City Duals
Championship Consolation (loser-out)
Frenchtown def. C.M. Russell High, 49-22
103: Landen Stewart, Frenchtown, p. Logan Younkin, 1:22; 113: Eli Warner, Frenchtown, md. Paul Bartlett, 17-5; 120: Colton Martello, CMR, p. Nic Blanchard, 1:17; 126: Jake Bibler, Frenchtown, p. William Schneiderhan, CMR, 0:30; 132: Zane Schroeder, Frenchtown, p. Keaton Jarrett, 1:29; 138: Calvin Carroll, CMR, p. John Warner, 2:21; 145: Smokey Stoker, Frenchtown, dec. Quinton Spring, 11-5; 152: AJ Lafurge, CMR, md. Peyton Hicks, 13-2; 160: Noah Rausch, Frenchtown, p. Kellan Lawhon, 2:23; 170: Ayden Markovich, Frenchtown, p. Jacob Reeves, 1:09; 182: Canyon Shope, Frenchtown, p. Nick Bodge, 0:58; 205: Tate Jones, Frenchtown, p. Bryce Hall, 0:56; 285: Idelio Michelotti, CMR, by forfeit.
Also: Missoula Big Sky def. Butte 38-35; Missoula Big Sky def. Billings Skyview 38-35 (no stats provided); Billings West def. Frenchtown 45-24.
Consolation semis: Missoula Big Sky 41 def. Kalispell Flathead 36; Billings Senior 45 def. Billings West 16.
Havre 33, Missoula Sentinel 33
103: Kegan Crosby, Sentinel, by forfeit; 113: Mick Chagnon, Havre, by forfeit; 120: Hunter Velk, Havre, by forfeit; 126: Cameron Pleninger, Havre, p. Bryson Danzinger, 3:14; 132: Novik Thomas, Sentinel, p. Dominic Perkins, 1:31; 138: Kendall Pleninger, Havre, p. Jackson Bakken, 1:10; 145: Justin Kovalicky, Sentinel, dec. Kale VanCampen, 6-4; 152: Jesse Horner, Sentinel, p. Randy Tommerup, 2:59; 160: Orion Thivierge, Havre, p. Simon Kaldor, 1:09; 170: Wyatt Hanson, Havre, dec. Reece Thompson, 13-6; 182: Kris Musick, Sentinel, by forfeit; 205: Josh Gunter, Sentinel, by forfeit; 285: Ramsey Knowles, Sentinel, p. Cole Adams, 1:29.
Also: Dillon def. Ronan 36-28; Columbia Falls def. Helena High 42-30; Missoula Hellgate def. Polson 42-36.
Lewistown def. Polson 54-12
103: Damen McCord, Lewistown, p. Braedon Illif, 0:45; 113: open; 120: Kason Olson, Lewistown, by forfeit; 126: Cooper Birdwell, Lewistown, by forfeit; 132: Colton Loberg, Lewistown, by forfeit; 138: Colton Picco, Lewistown, by forfeit; 145: open; 152: Caleb Pieere, Polson, p. Ashton Grover, 1:30; 160: Lewistown by forfeit; 170: Duane Otto, Lewistown, p. Garrett Croft, 3:02; 182: Keaton Potter, Lewistown, p. Sean Calahan, 0:43; 205: Tyler Otto, Polson, by forfeit; 285: D. Morris, Lewistown, p. AJ Mathewson, 0:28.