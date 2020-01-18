Boys basketball
Class AA second-ranked Missoula Sentinel suffered its first loss of the season at fifth-ranked Helena Capital Saturday, 72-59. The Spartans (7-1) trailed by just a point heading into the final frame before the Bruins went on an 18-6 run. Alex Germer scored a game-high 27 points for Sentinel. Parker Johnston paced Capital with 17 points.
Frenchtown jumped to an eight-point lead in the first quarter en route to a 59-39 home win over Ronan. Cade Baker paced the Broncs with 13 points. Zarec Couture and Girma Detwiler each scored seven for the Chiefs.
St. Ignatius edged visiting Arlee in an overtime thriller, 80-76. Zoran LaFrombois paced the Bulldogs (6-5) with 27 points. Cody Tanner scored 26 for the Warriors.
Twin Bridges took a 76-51 decision at Philipsburg. Brian Ward piled up 19 points for the Prospectors.
Girls basketball
Class AA third-ranked Missoula Sentinel suffered its first loss at top-ranked Helena Capital Saturday, 53-42. Lexi Deden scored 11 points and Jayden Salisbury and Challis Westwater added 10 apiece for the Spartans (7-1).
Maggie Ringer scored 11 for Hamilton, but the Broncs were downed 40-29 by Dillon in a Southwest A battle. Hamilton trailed by just six at halftime, but a big fourth quarter by the Beavers put the game out of reach. Josey Jones led Dillon with 17 points.
Class B top-ranked Loyola Sacred Heart moved to 11-0 with a 56-40 win at fourth-ranked Whitehall. Leading the way for the Breakers were Syd Koppang with 16 points, Lani Walker 13 and Nat Clevenger 12.
Ronan raced to an 11-point lead in the first quarter and cruised to a 51-32 win at Frenchtown. Jaylea Lunceford scored 19 points and Regan Clairmont 12 for the Maidens. Kiya Shelton and Cassidy Bagnell each had eight points for the Broncs.
Clark Fork used balanced scoring to post a win at Darby, 44-35. Sorren Reese and Isabella Pereira each scored 11 points for the Mountain Cats and Zoe Kelsey and Emmah Baughman each added 10. Gracie Lang scored 11 for the Tigers.
Seeley-Swan steamrolled to a 65-6 win at Victor. Klaire Kovatch scored 13 points and Sarah Maughan added 12 for the Blackhawks.
St. Ignatius used 22 points by Sydney Brander to earn a home win over Arlee, 64-23. Azia Umphrey added 16 points for the Bulldogs. Peyton Lammerding scored 12 points for the Scarlets.
Philipsburg made a gallant comeback, outscoring Twin Bridges by 14 points in the fourth quarter to earn a 54-52 home win. Amelia Hill led the Prospectors with 21 points and Shelby Struna added 12.
Wrestling
Isaiah Alik helped lead Mission-Charlo to a second-place finish at the Choteau Classic with a pin at 170 pounds over Cascade's Cade Crowell. Glasgow won the meet with 173 points, the Bulldogs had 114.5 while Townsend had 114 to round out the top-three teams. Alik's teammate, Walker Murphy, was the only other Mission-Charlo wrestler in the finals, but fell to Conrad's Roper Mycke in the 126 pound finals. Eureka's Nathan Schmidt also picked up a win, pinning Cut Bank 138-pounder Mathew Larson. Eureka's Kyle Durden also made the finals, but fell via major decision to Glasgow's Colten Fast.