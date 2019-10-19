Soccer
The Frenchtown boys advanced to the Class A state soccer semifinals with a 3-2 win over Columbia Falls by a 6-5 advantage in penalty kicks. The Broncs are now 8-3-2 on the year and will face Laurel in the semifinals next weekend.
Elsewhere in the boys soccer, Corvallis lost to Billings Central on a second-half goal by Sam Dull. Polson was blanked by Laurel 4-0 after a scoreless first half. Ethan Meccage had two goals for the Locomotives.
Whitefish ran past Stevensville 10-2 to extend its record to 13-0-0. The Bulldogs will face Billings Central in the state boys semifinals. Ian Lacey and Marvin Kimera each had two goals for Whitefish. Chance Lester had both of the Yellowjacket scores.
In the Class A girls soccer quarterfinals, Laurel topped Corvallis 4-1, as the Locomotives' Mya Maack scored two goals and assisted on another. Maeson Cotter had two assists for Laurel. Corvallis' lone goal was scored by Maria Hickey and was unassisted.
Billings Central ran away from the Polson girls soccer team to clinch their spot in the semifinals with a 9-1 win. The Rams scored six goals in the first half to help take the early lead. Zoie Althoff scored four goals and assisted on two others for Billings Central. Polson's goal was scored by Sophia Moderie.
Columbia Falls got past Stevensville by a 3-0 score on Saturday afternoon to reach the semifinals, where they will play Laurel. The two teams are a combined 24-3-0.
Football
Arlee smashed Victor 64-14 for its second win of the season on Saturday afternoon. The Warriors piled up 44 points in the first half and led by 38 at the break. Arlee moves to 2-6 on the year and finish with a game against Clark Fork next week
Volleyball
Maddie Graves had 19 digs and 9 kills as Eureka topped St. Ignatius in three sets, 25-14, 25-22, 25-22. Avory Escobar had 24 assists and two blocks for the Lions.
Corvallis won the Butte Central Blocktober volleyball tournament on Saturday with a sweep of Columbia Falls in the title game. The Blue Devils beat Livingston, Browning and Dillon in pool play. Hamilton went 3-1 in pool play at the tournament while Stevensville went 1-3.
Hot Springs took down St. Regis is straight sets 25-7, 25-9, 25-8. The Savage Heat had 24 kills, led by Katelyn Christensen and McKennzie Cannon's six apiece. Christensen also had four aces and two blocks. Ashley Wilson had three blocks for the Tigers.
Klaire Kovatch had 11 kills and Trista Wendel had 10 digs as Seeley-Swan swept Lincoln 25-15, 25-18, 25-18. Aspen Conley had 10 assists for the Blackhawks. Alexis Cannon recorded nine kills, two aces and a block for the Lynx.
Cross Country
The Corvallis girls and Columbia Falls boys took top team honors in the Western A Divisional meet Saturday at Hamilton Golf Club. Brynnli Poulsen of Hamilton won the girls race in 18 minutes, 53.86 seconds. Colter Kirkland of Hamilton won the boys race in 16:45.55.