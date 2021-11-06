Saturday sports roundup: Missoula Sentinel wins divisional volleyball title

High school volleyball

In Western AA divisionals in Kalispell, Missoula Sentinel secured the championship with a win over Flathead Saturday afternoon, 15-25, 25-23, 25-16, 25-19. Quincy Frohlich came through with 13 kills and Raia Chase delivered 24 digs for the Spartans. Paige Sawyer dished out 30 assists. Savanna Sterck collected 11 kills and three aces for the Bravettes. Kalispell Glacier beat Helena in a loser out match, 25-23, 25-17, 25-22. That put the Wolfpack in the consolation final where they beat Butte, 3-1. Glacier and Butte both qualified for state along with Sentinel and Flathead.

In Western A divisionals in Ronan, Polson took top honors with a win over the Maidens in the chipper, 24-26, 25-15, 25-22, 25-23. The Maidens beat Polson to force a chipper, 25-17, 19-25, 25-20, 14-25, 15-12. The host Maidens beat Corvallis to reach the championship, 25-19, 25-21, 25-20. Madeline Gilder had 13 kills for the Blue Devils. Earlier in the day, Ronan beat Dillon, 25-18, 24-26, 25-21, 25-21.

In Western B divisionals in Thompson Falls, the hosts secured the championship with a win over Florence in the chipper. Florence forced a chipper with a win over the Blue Hawks, 25-18, 25-17, 21-25, 11-25, 15-12. Natalie Roberts had 12 kills and Cheyla Irvine 10 digs and three aces for Thompson Falls. Jaidyn Larson had 17 kills for the Falcons. The Blue Hawks then swept the Falcons in the final match, 25-18, 25-16, 25-21. Roberts had 10 kills. Both teams advanced to state.

In Western C divisionals at Manhattan Christian, Ennis beat Charlo in a loser out match, 25-27, 25-23, 25-14, 25-16. Kassidi Cox had 15 kills for the Vikings.

High school football

Bigfork advanced to the State B semifinal round with a 20-15 win at Townsend. George Bucklin led the way with 16 rushes for 165 yards. He scored the game-winning touchdown from 45 yards away on the final play of the third quarter. Quarterback Patrick Wallen completed 5 of 8 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown.

Eureka reached the State B semifinal round with a big win over Big Timber, 47-12. Quarterback Caleb Utter had touchdown runs of 1, 2, 4, and 15 yards. He also threw a 25-yard touchdown pass.

Florence reached the Class B semifinals with a 28-8 home win over Columbus. Pat Duchien scored on a 3-yard run and threw a 16-yard TD pass to Luke Maki. Tristan Pyette scored two rushing touchdowns.

Thompson Falls advanced to the Class B semifinal round with a 31-10 win over Belt. Polson earned a berth in the State A semifinals with a 49-28 win over Billings Central.

Laurel ended Frenchtown's season with a 34-17 win in a State A quarterfinal game. The score was tied at 17-17 at halftime. Sully Belcourt and Noah Rausch scored the touchdowns for the Broncs. St. Ignatius saw its season come to an end with a 42-26 loss to Fort Benton. The Bulldogs led 26-22 at halftime.

Flint Creek advanced to the Class C, 8-man semifinals with a 32-14 win over Fairview. Tyler Burden scored on runs of 5 and 32 yards and on a 63-yard pass from Andrew Tallon. Tallon also had a 2-yard touchdown burst.

On Friday, Kalispell Glacier won a State AA quarterfinal at Butte, 35-26. Butte had a chance to tie the game with an extra point during the final minutes, but kicker Casey Kautzman's attempt was blocked. A touchdown and two-point conversion in the final two minutes sealed the win for the Wolfpack. Jake Turner scored the TD on a 50-yard run and Jake Rendina completed a two-point conversion. Rendina accounted for a bulk of Glacier's yards. He rushed for over 100 to go with his three touchdowns.

College volleyball

Montana earned a Senior-Day victory over Idaho on Saturday afternoon (25-17, 25-20, 23-25, 23-25, 15-10), clinching a spot in the Big Sky Conference tournament as a result. The Grizzlies were led by their middle blockers Peyten Boutwell and Ellie Scherffius, who combined for 35 kills on .441 hitting, in addition to nine blocks.

Joining the middles in double figures for kills was freshman Paige Clark, who totaled 14 kills at a .206 clip. Clark played a huge role in Montana's Set-1 victory – scoring the Grizzlies' final seven points of the set – but after recording eight kills through the first two sets, she was held to just three over the next two combined, including none in Set 4. That changed in the fifth set, when she added three more kills on just four swings, including the final point of the night.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0