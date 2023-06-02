The Saving Missoula Tennis Courts fundraiser/festival will be held Sunday at Playfair Park from 2-8 p.m.

The purpose is to raise funds for repairs to courts at Playfair Park and Fort Missoula. The event will feature Peak Racquet Club teaching professionals and local high school coaches helping to run clinics, games and a mini-high school tournament. The event is free and food and beverages will be available.

The first three hours will be dedicated to juniors. There will be a high school world team tennis shootout from 2 to 3:30 p.m. followed by 12 courts of clinics/games from 3:30 to 5 p.m. From 5-8 p.m. there will be games and clinics for adults.

The tennis community has been tasked with raising $250,000-$300,000 for the court repair projects.

"Without playable courts, tennis doesn’t exist, and without playable courts our high school programs could disappear," said Scott Potter, event organizer and tennis director at the Peak Racquet Club. "As a community we can’t let that happen."