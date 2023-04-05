Seeley-Swan's Owen Hoag and Missoula Hellgate's Anneliese Bessette were voted high school Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Hoag won three events in the Dave Tripp Memorial track meet last Friday in Polson. He took the 100-meter dash in 11.20, the 200 in 23.08 and the 400 in 52.42.

Bessette won the 100- and 200-meter dashes last Friday in the Sentinel Invitational track meet. The sophomore posted a time of 13.33 in the 100 and 27.88 in the 200.

Each week the Missoulian sports department nominates three boys and three girls for the honor “Athletes of the Week.”

Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The winners are announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.