Sentinel's Alex Germer, Seeley-Swan's Bethany Hoag voted Prep Athletes of the Week

Sentinel boys basketball player Alex Germer and Seeley-Swan girls basketball player Bethany Hoag were voted Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Germer scored a career-high 51 points and made 13 3-pointers, one off the state record, in just 23 minutes as the Montana State signee eclipsed 1,000 career points in a win over crosstown rival Big Sky last week.

Hoag filled up the stat sheet with 18 points, 12 rebounds, six steals, two assists and two blocks as the third-ranked Blackhawks beat Philipsburg to secure the District 13-C tournament title last week.

Each week, the Missoulian sports department nominates four boys and four girls for the honor “Prep Athletes of the Week.”

Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.

