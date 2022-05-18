Sentinel's Crane, Loyola's Matheny are Republic Services Athletes of the Week

Missoula Sentinel's Rylee Crane and Loyola Sacred Heart's Kaden Matheny were voted high school Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Crane threw a complete-game shutout to help her team capture the Missoula city softball championship for the fifth consecutive season with a 9-0 road win over Big Sky on May 10. She allowed just four hits in seven innings, struck out six hitters and retired 11 consecutive batters while finding success with her rise ball.

Matheny led his team to a first-place finish in Class B/C golf divisionals on May 12 at Fairmont Hot Springs. He finished seventh individually with his 18-hole score of 83.

Each week, the Missoulian sports department nominates three boys and three girls for the honor “Athletes of the Week.”

Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through noon on Tuesday.

The winners are announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.

