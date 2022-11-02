 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sentinel's Curtiss, Polson's Starr are Republic Services Athletes of the Week

Kellen Curtiss of Missoula Sentinel and Avery Starr of Polson were voted high school Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Curtiss scored a career-high four touchdowns in the Spartans' 50-31 home playoff win over Great Falls CMR last Friday. He had one especially good sequence in which he scored twice and intercepted a pass in the span of 99 seconds.

Starr dished out 26 assists in leading the Pirate volleyball team to a straight-set win at Whitefish on Oct. 25. She also collected nine digs.

Each week the Missoulian sports department nominates three boys and three girls for the honor “Athletes of the Week.”

Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The winners are announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.

