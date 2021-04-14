Sentinel's Drew Klumph, Polson's Berkley Ellis voted Prep Athletes of the Week

Missoula Sentinel's Drew Klumph and Polson's Berkley Ellis were voted Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Klumph won the 300-meter hurdles in a dual meet against Helena Capital last week with a time of 42.60. He also took second in the pole vault with a mark of 10 feet, 6 inches.

Ellis posted a straight-set win over Bella Glossa of Dillon in singles play last week, 6-1, 6-1. She also teamed with Qia Harlan for a convincing doubles win.

Each week, the Missoulian sports department nominates three boys and three girls for the honor “Prep Athletes of the Week.”

Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.

