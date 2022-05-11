Sentinel's Hurteau, Ronan's Cates are Republic Services Athletes of the Week

Missoula Sentinel's Grace Hurteau and Ronan's Payton Cates were voted high school Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Hurteau earned a hard-fought tennis win over Missoula Big Sky's Brooke Williams at the No. 1 singles spot on May 4. Hurteau bounced back from a tough second set to win, 6-3, 1-6, 6-4.

Cates won the discus, javelin, high jump and triple jump in the Lake County Meet on May 5 in Polson. The senior posted marks of 116 feet and 2 inches in the discus, 132-10 in the javelin, 5-10 in the high jump and 39-9 in the triple jump.

Each week, the Missoulian sports department nominates three boys and three girls for the honor “Athletes of the Week.”

Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through noon on Tuesday.

The winners are announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.

