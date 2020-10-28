Sentinel's Klumph, Glacier's Brisendine voted Prep Athletes of the Week

Sentinel cross country runner Tanner Klumph and Glacier soccer player Reagan Brisendine were voted Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Klumph paced the Spartans to their first State AA boys cross country title since 1984, and his second-place finish individually last week was the best by a Sentinel runner since Jacob Turner won the 2010 title.

Brisendine sent the Wolfpack to their first appearance in the State AA girls soccer championship game by slotting home the winning goal in overtime to capture a 2-1 road victory against Bozeman last week.

Each week, the Missoulian sports department nominates four boys and four girls for the honor “Prep Athletes of the Week.”

Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.

