Sentinel's Klumph, Hellgate's Brooks voted Prep Athletes of the Week

Sentinel boys cross country runner Tanner Klumph and Hellgate girls cross country runner Sage Brooks were voted Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Klumph took nearly 40 seconds off his time from the state cross country meet last year by running a 15:58 to win the individual title and help the Spartans take the team title at the Missoula Coaches Invitational last week.

Brooks opened the season by beating out the defending State AA champion to take first place individually and help the Knights win the team cross country crown at the Missoula Coaches Invitational last week.

Each week, the Missoulian sports department nominates four boys and four girls for the honor “Prep Athletes of the Week.”

Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.

