Sentinel's Lembke, Frenchtown's Long are Athletes of Week, sponsored by Republic Services

Missoula Sentinel's Hudson Lembke and Frenchtown's Chloe Long were voted Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Lembke won the 100- and 200-meter dash events in a home quadrangular track meet on April 1 that also included Hellgate, Butte and Butte Central. He posted a time of 11.20 in the 100 and 23.85 in the 200.

Long delivered a walk-off, two-RBI hit in the Broncs' thrilling 11-10 win over 2021 State A qualifier Libby on April 2 in Frenchtown. Long, a senior right fielder, also had a double in the game.

