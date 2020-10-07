Sentinel's McDonough, Polson's Mercer voted Prep Athletes of the Week

Sentinel golfer Kade McDonough and Polson soccer player Tia Mercer were voted Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

McDonough shot a 3-under 140 to become the first Spartan since 2005 to win a state golf title as Sentinel won its first team state golf title since 1999 and the first by any Missoula AA school since 2000 last week.

Mercer was involved in nine of the Pirates' 10 goals as the soccer team rolled to a 10-0 victory against Libby last week, scoring four goals and assisting on five other goals in Class A conference play.

Each week, the Missoulian sports department nominates four boys and four girls for the honor “Prep Athletes of the Week.”

Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.

