Sentinel's Size, Two Eagle River's Spotted Eagle are Republic Services Athletes of the Week

Missoula Sentinel's CC Size and Two Eagle River's Thomas Spotted Eagle were voted high school Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Size scored 17 points in leading the Spartan girls basketball team to a road win over Great Falls CMR on Dec. 13. Sentinel won by a nine-point margin, 74-65.

Spotted Eagle scored 19 points in leading the Eagle boys basketball team to a win at Victor last Thursday. Two Eagle River won by a final tally of 57-50.

Each week the Missoulian sports department nominates three boys and three girls for the honor “Athletes of the Week.”

Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The winners are announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.