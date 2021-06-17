 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Missoula Hellgate's Sophia Pierce honored by Missoulian/Republic Services
0 Comments
GIRLS SOCCER

Missoula Hellgate's Sophia Pierce honored by Missoulian/Republic Services

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA — When Missoula Hellgate girls soccer goal keeper Sophia Pierce committed and signed to play for her hometown college, the Montana Grizzlies, it meant a bit more to her head coach.

Natalie Hiller-Claridge, who finished her first season at the helm of the Hellgate program last season, has known and worked with Pierce since the future Grizzly was a young, aspiring eighth grader with dreams of playing at the college level.

Plus, Hiller-Claridge happens to be a former Montana keeper and is the only one in the history of the Big Sky Conference to net an NCAA Tournament win.

Beyond the parallels between the future Grizzly and the former, working with Pierce reignited a spark and a love for coaching that Hiller-Claridge didn't have for some time.

She had coached for a few years after her playing days at Montana, then got out of coaching to pursue other careers before working with Pierce which led her back into coaching.

"She's the kid that brought me back," Hiller-Claridge said. "I owe her more than she owes me. I think her mom would try to argue with you but she just made me fall in love with mentoring young people because she just ate up everything I was coaching her and made me love it again."

"She is the reason I am back coaching."

So, if anyone knows Pierce's game it is Hiller-Claridge.

"I'm proud of her," she said. "I'm so excited for her and it means a little bit more that it happens to be the place I played. You watch a kid throughout eighth grade, watching the Griz and it's her home town and you know kinda in the back of mind every kid aspires to play in college and DI and they'd like to play for the Griz. It was really exciting to see that happen for her."

"For a young kid she worked her tail off to get to where she is."

Pierce led the Knights to their first ever Class AA state semifinals last season, leading the way from the back as a vocal leader during matches and practices.

That leadership had to be learned, with Hiller-Claridge playing a key role. For a bit, like many young athletes, Pierce wasn't that loud. She eventually grew into the role as a vocal force in the net, organizing the defense and making sure younger players know the ropes during practice and team activities.

"She is confident, assertive and commands respect in the way and the style that she plays," Hiller-Claridge said. " ... The position in of itself, having a goal keeper you can trust that is going to make big saves when you need them to is vital to the sport of soccer. She obviously played a key role in the way she played and came up with huge saves but also her leadership from the back played an important role as well."

Pierce had interest and plans to go to a smaller college before the Grizzlies came knocking when the team had an open spot at keeper following an early graduation. 

Pierce ended the season with All-State honors after her team was knocked out of the state tournament in the semifinals.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News