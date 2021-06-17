Missoula Hellgate's Sophia Pierce honored by Missoulian/Republic Services

MISSOULA — When Missoula Hellgate girls soccer goal keeper Sophia Pierce committed and signed to play for her hometown college, the Montana Grizzlies, it meant a bit more to her head coach.
Natalie Hiller-Claridge, who finished her first season at the helm of the Hellgate program last season, has known and worked with Pierce since the future Grizzly was a young, aspiring eighth grader with dreams of playing at the college level.
Plus, Hiller-Claridge happens to be a former Montana keeper and is the only one in the history of the Big Sky Conference to net an NCAA Tournament win.
Beyond the parallels between the future Grizzly and the former, working with Pierce reignited a spark and a love for coaching that Hiller-Claridge didn't have for some time.
She had coached for a few years after her playing days at Montana, then got out of coaching to pursue other careers before working with Pierce which led her back into coaching.
"She's the kid that brought me back," Hiller-Claridge said. "I owe her more than she owes me. I think her mom would try to argue with you but she just made me fall in love with mentoring young people because she just ate up everything I was coaching her and made me love it again."
"She is the reason I am back coaching."
So, if anyone knows Pierce's game it is Hiller-Claridge.
"I'm proud of her," she said. "I'm so excited for her and it means a little bit more that it happens to be the place I played. You watch a kid throughout eighth grade, watching the Griz and it's her home town and you know kinda in the back of mind every kid aspires to play in college and DI and they'd like to play for the Griz. It was really exciting to see that happen for her."
"For a young kid she worked her tail off to get to where she is."
Pierce led the Knights to their first ever Class AA state semifinals last season, leading the way from the back as a vocal leader during matches and practices.
That leadership had to be learned, with Hiller-Claridge playing a key role. For a bit, like many young athletes, Pierce wasn't that loud. She eventually grew into the role as a vocal force in the net, organizing the defense and making sure younger players know the ropes during practice and team activities.
"She is confident, assertive and commands respect in the way and the style that she plays," Hiller-Claridge said. " ... The position in of itself, having a goal keeper you can trust that is going to make big saves when you need them to is vital to the sport of soccer. She obviously played a key role in the way she played and came up with huge saves but also her leadership from the back played an important role as well."