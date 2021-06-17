Missoula Hellgate's Sophia Pierce honored by Missoulian/Republic Services

So, if anyone knows Pierce's game it is Hiller-Claridge.

"I'm proud of her," she said. "I'm so excited for her and it means a little bit more that it happens to be the place I played. You watch a kid throughout eighth grade, watching the Griz and it's her home town and you know kinda in the back of mind every kid aspires to play in college and DI and they'd like to play for the Griz. It was really exciting to see that happen for her."

"For a young kid she worked her tail off to get to where she is."

Pierce led the Knights to their first ever Class AA state semifinals last season, leading the way from the back as a vocal leader during matches and practices.

That leadership had to be learned, with Hiller-Claridge playing a key role. For a bit, like many young athletes, Pierce wasn't that loud. She eventually grew into the role as a vocal force in the net, organizing the defense and making sure younger players know the ropes during practice and team activities.