The Missoula Strikers 19U boys soccer team went 3-1 at the FC Portland Winter Showcase earlier this month.
The team finished fourth in a pool of 20 premier soccer teams. On Jan. 19, the Strikers defeated Rogue Valley (Ore.) by a 2-0 score with goals by Mack Moderie and Matt Baldridge. On Jan. 20, the Strikers were soundly defeated by TFC-CFC Alliance (Ore.) by a 5-1 score with Baldridge having the only goal by the Missoula squad. Alliance finished 4-0 for the weekend and was at the top of the 20 team table. That afternoon, the Strikers rebounded with a 3-1 win over Westside Timers (Ore.) on goals by Moderie, Ted Scott and Cole Hage. On Jan. 21, the Strikers defeated Washington Premier 00 Navy by a 1-0 score with Hage's goal deciding the match.
Next up is the Las Vegas Mayor's Cup on Presidents Day Weekend.