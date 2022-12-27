Missoula youth soccer clubs merge

The Missoula Youth Soccer Club (MYSC) has combined with the Missoula Strikers Soccer Club to form the Garden City's largest recreational youth soccer organization, offering Saturday and Sunday leagues for players ages 4-12.

MYSC, Missoula’s only Saturday-only youth soccer league, will continue to operate each autumn under Strikers with the help of MYSC staff. The move offers young soccer players more opportunities to play and provides a pathway to continue enjoying soccer for both recreational and competitive league players as they get older.

Missoula Youth Soccer Club has been serving Missoula and Ravalli Counties for 14 years. MYSC was born in 2009, when several Christian families were searching for a recreational soccer club that held games on Saturday and found none existed.

MYSC has grown to become a successful association of parent-volunteers and youth. Approximately 2,400 youth have participated over 14 years.

Missoula Strikers provides opportunities for over 600 kids each season, two seasons per year. Strikers is celebrating its 40th anniversary of fostering personal growth through soccer.

In addition to a Saturday recreational league, Strikers will continue to operate its competitive youth soccer teams for boys and girls at every age from Under-11 to Under-19, as well as its three current recreational programs: Micro Strikers for recreational players ages 5 to 14; Mini Micro Strikers for kids ages 3 to 4; Strikers Academy for recreational players aged 9 to 11 who plan to transition to Competitive soccer.

