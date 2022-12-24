 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Missoulian is partnering with Local Bounti who is sponsoring 625 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
spotlight

Pelé's daughter shares moving photo with her father in hospital

  • Updated
  • 0

Cancer-stricken Pelé will reportedly spend Christmas in hospital’

The daughter of Brazilian football legend Pelé took to Instagram late Friday to post a moving tribute and picture of her father at the Albert Einstein Jewish Hospital in São Paulo.

"We continue to be here, in fight and in faith. One more night together," wrote Kely Nascimento.

Keep scrolling for a collection of photos of Pelé through the years

Her words accompanied a photo showing her hugging her father as he lies on a hospital bed. Pelé's granddaughter Sophia can also be seen in the photo.

Nascimento posted earlier in the week that her father would spend Christmas in hospital.

People are also reading…

Pelé, 82, was admitted on November 29 for a respiratory infection and "re-evaluation of the chemotherapy treatment over colon cancer identified in September 2021," according to a hospital statement.

Updates from the hospital earlier this week said that Pelé's health had worsened and he would now require greater care due to the progression of his cancer.

Nascimento has previously thanked well-wishers for their tributes and messages of support.

WCup Brazil Pele Soccer

A fan displays a sign in support of Pelé at a Brazilian fan party before the the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Brazil and South Korea, in Doha, Dec. 5, 2022. The 82-year-old Pelé remained in a hospital in San Paulo recovering from a respiratory infection that was aggravated by COVID-19, but the news coming from Brazil early Monday was good. 

"Our Christmas at home has been suspended," Nascimento wrote in a post on Wednesday. "We decided with the doctors that, for various reasons, it would be better for us to stay (at the hospital), with all the care that this new family ... Einstein gives us!!" added Nascimento.

After Pelé was hospitalized in November, Nascimento explained that the former soccer player had had Covid-19, despite being vaccinated "with all doses," and because the chemotherapy had made him more fragile, he contracted a lung infection.

Born Edson Arantes do Nascimento and widely considered to be one of the greatest soccer players in history, Pelé played in four World Cups, winning three -- in 1958, 1962, 1970 -- as well as scoring 12 goals in 14 games.

He also scored 1,281 goals in his professional career in 1,363 games.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News