 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Moroccan World Cup 'dream' faces biggest test against France

From the This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, Dec. 14 series
  • Updated
  • 0

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Morocco's improbable, history-making run at the World Cup is about to get its ultimate test.

Africa’s first World Cup semifinalist is playing defending champion France and striker Kylian Mbappé, the leader of a new wave of soccer superstars coming out of an era dominated by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Wednesday's match has cultural and political connotations — Morocco was under French rule from 1912-56 — and the outcome is far from the foregone conclusion many would presume by looking at the names of the players and the rankings of the teams.

Morocco has exceeded all expectations in Qatar by beating second-ranked Belgium in the group stage and then eliminating European powerhouses Spain and Portugal in the knockout phase to reach the semifinals.

People are also reading…

No African or Arab nation has ever gotten this far.

It is one of the biggest stories in the World Cup's 92-year history and Morocco is not done yet.

“I was asked if we can win the World Cup and I said, ‘Why not? We can dream, it doesn’t cost you anything to have dreams,’” said Walid Regragui, Morocco's French-born coach. "European countries are used to winning the World Cup and we have played top sides, we have not had an easy run. Anyone playing us is going to be afraid of us now.”

Even France?

The defending champions have just passed their own big test by coming through a tough quarterfinal match against England, on a rare occasion when Mbappé was kept quiet.

No player has scored more than his five goals in Qatar and it won't be easy for Mbappé to add to that tally against Morocco, which has yet to concede a goal to an opposition player at this World Cup — or indeed in its nine games since Regragui was hired in August. The only goal allowed was an own-goal by defender Nayef Aguerd against Canada in the group stage.

Morocco might have some injuries now — Aguerd and fellow center back Romain Saiss could be missing Wednesday — but Regragui's game plan relies on team shape and discipline more than any specific individual.

“We recovered well. We have good doctors and every day we get good news. No one is ruled out and no one is for certain,” Regragui said Tuesday. “We’ll use the best team possible."

The Morocco coach said his team is ready to “change the mentality" of Africa, and he's told his players not to settle for anything less than the top prize.

“We’re going to fight to move on, for the African nations, for the Arab world,” he said.

Regragui said defender Achraf Hakimi is looking forward to a “nice duel” with Mbappé, his teammate at Paris Saint-Germain, but added that France doesn't just depend on its star player.

“We'll have to block Kylian, but not just him," Regragui said. "Hakimi is super motivated to beat his friend."

The key to winning the game, the coach said, will be Morocco’s “team spirit" and the support of the crowd at Al Bayt Stadium, where French President Emmanuel Macron is set to be in attendance along with tens of thousands of green-and-red-clad Morocco fans. It will feel like a home game for Morocco's players, which might level things up even more.

“We have the best fans in the world along with Argentines and Brazilians. They’re people who come from anywhere in the world to support their country,” Regragui said. “We’re going to play like being at home and that’s the most important thing in the world.”

France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris said the team expects “a hostile environment in the stadium.”

“It’s going to make a lot of noise, a raucous atmosphere. It’s going to be a tough time to concentrate in that sense, but during the match and at halftime, we’re going to have to remain focused,” Lloris said.

France coach Didier Deschamps said his team is ready for the “loud support” that Morocco will get from its fans, but added his players have prepared for the atmosphere and know what to expect.

“Yes, it’s true, (Morocco) have been very strong in defense. And none of their opponents has managed to find a solution. But they’re not just good in defense. They wouldn’t have reached the semifinals if they were just a defensive team,” Deschamps said. “They’ve shown other qualities.”

France starts as the big favorite, though, because of its star quality and experience. In Mbappé and Antoine Griezmann, a forward who has reinvented himself as a midfield playmaker at the World Cup, the team has two of the World Cup's leading players while Olivier Giroud's winner against England took him to four goals — the same as Messi.

They have attacking threats from everywhere and that intangible quality of just knowing how to get the job done. France center back Raphael Varane said there will be no danger of complacency among his teammates in a game against the world's 22nd-ranked team.

“We have enough experience in the team to not fall into that trap,” Varane said. “We know Morocco isn't here by chance. It is up to us, as experienced players, to make sure we are all prepared for another battle.”

Associated Press writer Luis Andres Henao contributed to this report.

Follow Steve Douglas on Twitter at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Worker dies after fall at World Cup stadium in Qatar

Worker dies after fall at World Cup stadium in Qatar

World Cup organizers say a security guard died after suffering a fall at a World Cup stadium in Qatar. The Supreme Committee said in a statement that John Njau Kibue fell at Lusail Stadium on Saturday and died three days later in intensive care at a Doha hospital. The security guard staff at stadiums is largely made up of migrant workers, particularly from Kenya and other African nations. The Supreme Committee did not specify Kibue’s nationality. Since being named as host of this year’s World Cup, Qatar has come under intense scrutiny over conditions for around 2 million migrants who work in the country.

Ecstatic Moroccans celebrate World Cup victory over Portugal

Ecstatic Moroccans celebrate World Cup victory over Portugal

Ecstatic Moroccans have poured into the streets of their capital and other cities in the North African country to celebrate the national soccer team’s historic victory over Portugal at the World Cup. Morocco beat the Portuguese 1-0 in Qatar to become the first African and the first Arab team to reach the semifinals at the soccer tournament. The capital of Rabat was bursting with joy while Morocco fans also celebrated in the streets of Doha and in cities across Europe. Other fans from the Middle East and Africa who have adopted the Atlas Lions as their team were also jubilant.

France advances to semifinals at World Cup, tops England 2-1

France advances to semifinals at World Cup, tops England 2-1

Kylian Mbappe and France made it back to the semifinals of the World Cup by beating England 2-1. Olivier Giroud scored in the 78th minute at Al Bayt Stadium to keep France on course to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to win back-to-back World Cups. England striker Harry Kane had a chance to even the score late in the match but he sent a penalty attempt over the bar. It was his second spot kick of the match. He earlier scored to make it 1-1 after Aurelien Tchouameni had given France the lead. France will next face Morocco in the semifinals on Wednesday.

Morocco beats Spain on penalties to advance at World Cup

Morocco beats Spain on penalties to advance at World Cup

Morocco became the first Arab nation and only the fourth African nation to advance to the World Cup quarterfinals by beating Spain 3-0 in a penalty shootout. Pablo Sarabia, Carlos Soler and Sergio Busquets missed their penalties for Spain. Sarabia hit the post and Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou stopped the other two. The teams drew 0-0 in regulation and extra time. Morocco has been the biggest surprise of the tournament and will next face either Portugal or Switzerland. Morocco and Spain are close neighbors with a complex geopolitical relationship.

Ronaldo dropped, Ramos scores 3 for Portugal at World Cup

Ronaldo dropped, Ramos scores 3 for Portugal at World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo's replacement scored a hat trick to lead Portugal over Switzerland 6-1 and into the World Cup quarterfinals. Goncalo Ramos is a 21-year-old forward who only made his Portugal debut last month. He made his first start for his country by demonstrating the kind of clinical finishing Ronaldo was once known for. Ramos scored the opening goal in the 17th minute and added the others in the 51st and 67th. By that time chants of “RONALDO! RONALDO!” were swirling around the 89,000-seat Lusail Stadium. Ronaldo entered as a substitute in the 72nd.

Memorial to American writer Wahl placed at World Cup game

Memorial to American writer Wahl placed at World Cup game

American soccer writer Grant Wahl has been honored with a tribute from FIFA on the desk where he was due to work at the World Cup quarterfinal match between France and England. A posy of white lilies and a framed photograph of Wahl taken in Qatar was left at the media seat that had been assigned to the 49-year-old journalist. He died while working at the World Cup in the early hours of Saturday. FIFA says “tonight we pay tribute to Grant Wahl at his assigned seat in Al Bayt Stadium. He should have been here." Wahl fell ill while working during extra time of the Argentina-Netherlands game on Friday at Lusail Stadium.

Watch Now: Related Video

How the world reacted to Messi’s Croatia masterclass

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News