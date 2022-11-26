World Cup 2022: France 1st to reach knockout stage; US earns respect despite elusive win; plus, what to watch next

A roundup of the latest World Cup action from Qatar, including game recaps, a viewer's guide to tomorrow's action and a collection of the best photographs from Day 7: TOP STORIES
France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the World Cup group D soccer match between France and Denmark, at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.
AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis
Mbappe scores 2, France reaches knockout stage of World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Kylian Mbappe scored two goals and put defending champion France into the knockout stage of the World Cup with a 2-1 win over Denmark on Saturday.
Mbappe put France ahead in the 61st minute and then scored the winner in the 86th with his right thigh as Les Bleus became the first team to advance to the next round.
Denmark defender Andreas Christensen equalized for his team with a header in the 68th.
Mbappe scored four goals when France won the World Cup four years ago, including one in the final. He now has 31 goals for France, moving him one ahead of Just Fontaine — the all-time leading scorer at a single World Cup with 13 goals at the 1958 tournament.
England's Harry Kane, left, and Tyler Adams of the United States fight for the ball during the World Cup group B soccer match between England and The United States, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor , Qatar, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.
AP Photo/Ashley Landis
US earns respect at World Cup, but wins remain elusive
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Respect achieved. Wins await.
American players wanted more than a 0-0 draw with England on Friday night, likely the most-watched match of their lives.
The U.S. shut out a European opponent in the World Cup for the first time since 1950 yet left the tent-like stadium in the Arabian desert knowing a win in Tuesday’s politically charged matchup with Iran is a must to reach the knockout stage.
Germany is trying to avoid elimination from the group stage for a second consecutive World Cup when it faces Spain on Sunday. A loss to Spain would mark three consecutive World Cup defeats for Germany. The team had not failed to advance out of group stage since 1938 prior to its early elimination in 2018. Spain is coming into the game off a 7-0 victory over Costa Rica in the most lopsided game so far of the tournament. Canada plays Croatia, Japan plays Costa Rica and Belgium faces Morocco in other matches.
Top pics from Day 7 of the 2022 World Cup
Tunisia's goalkeeper Aymen Dahmen fails to stop the ball as Australia's Mitchell Duke scores the opening goal of his team during the World Cup group D soccer match between Tunisia and Australia at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Petr David Josek
Kantcho Doskov from Canada shows his ball skills on the sand at a beach in Al Wakrah, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. The World Cup soccer tournament is being held from Nov. 20 to Dec. 18 in Qatar. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Lee Jin-man
Australia's players react after the opening goal of their team during the World Cup group D soccer match between Tunisia and Australia at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Petr David Josek
Tunisia's Montassar Talbi, left, and Australia's Mitchell Duke challenge for the ball during the World Cup group D soccer match between Tunisia and Australia at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
Ricardo Mazalan
Australia's Jackson Irvine falls on Tunisia's Aissa Laidouni during the World Cup group D soccer match between Tunisia and Australia at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Natacha Pisarenko
Tunisia's Ali Abdi, right, and Australia's Fran Karacic fights for the ball during the World Cup group D soccer match between Tunisia and Australia at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Natacha Pisarenko
Tunisia's Youssef Msakni stops the ball during the World Cup group D soccer match between Tunisia and Australia at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
Ricardo Mazalan
Australia's fans celebrate after winning the World Cup group D soccer match between Tunisia and Australia at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Luca Bruno
Tunisia's Yassine Meriah, left, and Australia's Awer Mabil fight for the ball during the World Cup group D soccer match between Tunisia and Australia at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Australia won 1-0. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Petr David Josek
Saudi Arabia's Saud Abdulhamid, foreground, fights for the ball with Poland's Przemyslaw Frankowski during the World Cup group C soccer match between Poland and Saudi Arabia, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan , Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Francisco Seco
Poland's Robert Lewandowski, left, is challenged by Saudi Arabia's Abdulelah Al-Amri during the World Cup group C soccer match between Poland and Saudi Arabia, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan , Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Francisco Seco
Saudi Arabia's Ali Al-Bulaihi, left, and Poland's Matty Cash fight for the ball during the World Cup group C soccer match between Poland and Saudi Arabia, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan , Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Manu Fernandez
Poland's Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring his side's 2nd goal during the World Cup group C soccer match between Poland and Saudi Arabia, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan , Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Manu Fernandez
Poland's Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring his side's 2nd goal during the World Cup group C soccer match between Poland and Saudi Arabia, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan , Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Manu Fernandez
Fans of France team cheer prior to the World Cup group D soccer match between France and Denmark at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Martin Meissner
A soccer fan supporting Denmark waits for the start of the World Cup group D soccer match between France and Denmark, at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Frank Augstein
A soccer fan supporting Denmark poses for a picture prior to the World Cup group D soccer match between France and Denmark, at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Frank Augstein
Denmark's Andreas Cornelius, right, challenges France's Aurelien Tchouameni during the World Cup group D soccer match between France and Denmark, at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Thanassis Stavrakis
France's Olivier Giroud controls the ball during the World Cup group D soccer match between France and Denmark, at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Christophe Ena
France's Aurelien Tchouameni (8) and teammate Olivier Giroud (9) go for a header with Denmark's Victor Nelsson during a World Cup group D soccer match at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Martin Meissner
A Mexico's fan wearing a sombrero walks towards the Lusail Stadium before the World Cup group C soccer match between Argentina and Mexico at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
Pavel Golovkin
Denmark's Christian Eriksen, left, competes for the ball with France's Dayot Upamecano during the World Cup group D soccer match between France and Denmark, at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Christophe Ena
Denmark's Andreas Christensen celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the World Cup group D soccer match between France and Denmark, at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Christophe Ena
France's Kylian Mbappe scores his side's second goal during the World Cup group D soccer match between France and Denmark, at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Martin Meissner
France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Denmark during a World Cup group D soccer match at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Martin Meissner
Denmark's Joachim Andersen, left, and France's Marcus Thuram go for a header during a World Cup group D soccer match at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Martin Meissner
