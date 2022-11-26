World Cup 2022: France 1st to reach knockout stage; US earns respect despite elusive win; plus, what to watch next

A roundup of the latest World Cup action from Qatar, including game recaps, a viewer's guide to tomorrow's action and a collection of the best photographs from Day 7:

TOP STORIES

Mbappe scores 2, France reaches knockout stage of World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Kylian Mbappe scored two goals and put defending champion France into the knockout stage of the World Cup with a 2-1 win over Denmark on Saturday.

Mbappe put France ahead in the 61st minute and then scored the winner in the 86th with his right thigh as Les Bleus became the first team to advance to the next round.

Denmark defender Andreas Christensen equalized for his team with a header in the 68th.

Mbappe scored four goals when France won the World Cup four years ago, including one in the final. He now has 31 goals for France, moving him one ahead of Just Fontaine — the all-time leading scorer at a single World Cup with 13 goals at the 1958 tournament. Full story:

***

US earns respect at World Cup, but wins remain elusive

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Respect achieved. Wins await.

American players wanted more than a 0-0 draw with England on Friday night, likely the most-watched match of their lives.

The U.S. shut out a European opponent in the World Cup for the first time since 1950 yet left the tent-like stadium in the Arabian desert knowing a win in Tuesday’s politically charged matchup with Iran is a must to reach the knockout stage. Full story:

***

MORE COVERAGE

***

WHAT'S NEXT?

World Cup Viewer's Guide: Germany seeks World Cup rebound Germany is trying to avoid elimination from the group stage for a second consecutive World Cup when it faces Spain on Sunday. A loss to Spain would mark three consecutive World Cup defeats for Germany. The team had not failed to advance out of group stage since 1938 prior to its early elimination in 2018. Spain is coming into the game off a 7-0 victory over Costa Rica in the most lopsided game so far of the tournament. Canada plays Croatia, Japan plays Costa Rica and Belgium faces Morocco in other matches.

***