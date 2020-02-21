St. Ignatius' Allik, Hellgate's McCorkle voted Prep Athletes of the Week

Mission-Charlo wrestler Isaiah Allik and Hellgate girls basketball player Kennedy McCorkle were voted Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Allik finished his senior season with a 42-0 record and the Class B/C 170-pound state championship, which he won by a 5-4 decision, last week.

McCorkle broke out for 17 points in a comeback road win over Glacier to help the Knights remain in second place in the Western AA last week.

Each week, the Missoulian sports department nominates four boys and four girls for the honor “Prep Athletes of the Week.”

Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.

