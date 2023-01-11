St. Ignatius' LaFrombois, Hot Springs' DeTienne are Republic Services Athletes of the Week

Zoran LaFrombois of St. Ignatius and Lily DeTienne of Hot Springs were voted high school Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

LaFrombois piled up 36 points in leading the St. Ignatius boys basketball team to a win over Arlee last Thursday. The Bulldogs won by the score of 64-57.

DeTienne tallied 22 points in leading the Hot Springs girls basketball team to a win over St. Regis last Thursday. The Savage Heat won by the score of 52-48.

Each week the Missoulian sports department nominates three boys and three girls for the honor “Athletes of the Week.”

Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The winners are announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.