 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

St. Ignatius' LaFrombois, Hot Springs' DeTienne are Republic Services Athletes of the Week

  • 0
Athletes of the Week logo

Zoran LaFrombois of St. Ignatius and Lily DeTienne of Hot Springs were voted high school Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

LaFrombois piled up 36 points in leading the St. Ignatius boys basketball team to a win over Arlee last Thursday. The Bulldogs won by the score of 64-57. 

DeTienne tallied 22 points in leading the Hot Springs girls basketball team to a win over St. Regis last Thursday. The Savage Heat won by the score of 52-48.

Each week the Missoulian sports department nominates three boys and three girls for the honor “Athletes of the Week.”

Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The winners are announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Rafael Nadal feels in 'good shape' ahead of Australian open after injuries

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News