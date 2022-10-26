 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

St. Ignatius' Sargent, Deer Lodge's Pierson are Republic Services Athletes of the Week

  • 0
Athletes of the Week logo

Canyon Sargent of St. Ignatius and Skyla Pierson of Deer Lodge were voted high school Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Sargent ran for four touchdowns in leading the Bulldog football team to a blowout home win over previously undefeated Superior on Friday. Two of the scores came from 15 yards away and the others from 3 and 11 yards away.

Pierson collected 19 kills and 21 digs in a volleyball win over Anaconda on Oct. 18. Two days later, she had 20 kills, 13 digs and four aces in a win over Loyola.

Each week the Missoulian sports department nominates three boys and three girls for the honor “Athletes of the Week.”

Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

People are also reading…

The winners are announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams teases fans: 'I'm not retired'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News