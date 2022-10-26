St. Ignatius' Sargent, Deer Lodge's Pierson are Republic Services Athletes of the Week

Canyon Sargent of St. Ignatius and Skyla Pierson of Deer Lodge were voted high school Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Sargent ran for four touchdowns in leading the Bulldog football team to a blowout home win over previously undefeated Superior on Friday. Two of the scores came from 15 yards away and the others from 3 and 11 yards away.

Pierson collected 19 kills and 21 digs in a volleyball win over Anaconda on Oct. 18. Two days later, she had 20 kills, 13 digs and four aces in a win over Loyola.

Each week the Missoulian sports department nominates three boys and three girls for the honor “Athletes of the Week.”

Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The winners are announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.