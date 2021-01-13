St. Ignatius' Zoran LaFrombois, Florence's Kylie Kovatch voted Prep Athletes of the Week

St. Ignatius boys basketball player Zoran LaFrombois and Florence girls basketball player Kylie Kovatch were voted Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

LaFrombois went off for 37 points and hit three 3-pointers in the Bulldogs' 71-57 win over Eureka, had 26 points in a 59-57 loss to Thompson Falls and scored 10 points in a 62-27 win over Plains last week.

Kovatch scored a game-high 20 points to help the Class B Falcons score a 47-39 upset win at home against Class A Frenchtown and had a team-best 17 points in a 63-30 road victory against Arlee last week.

Each week, the Missoulian sports department nominates four boys and four girls for the honor “Prep Athletes of the Week.”

Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.

