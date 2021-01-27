St. Regis' Caleb Ball, Thompson Falls' Megan Baxter voted Prep Athletes of the Week

St. Regis boys basketball player Caleb Ball and Thompson Falls girls basketball player Megan Baxter were voted Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Ball scored 28 points in a victory against Mullan, Idaho, 28 points in a win over Plains and 19 points in a win vs. Charlo last week as the Tigers have pushed their win streak to four games after starting the year 1-2.

Baxter had 20 points and 16 rebounds in a win over Stillwater Christian, 23 points, 20 rebounds and 10 blocks in a win vs. St. Ignatius, and 18 points and eight rebounds in a loss to Seeley-Swan last week.

Each week, the Missoulian sports department nominates four boys and four girls for the honor “Prep Athletes of the Week.”

Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.

