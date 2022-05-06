Stevensville's Hutchison, Charlo's Smith are Republic Services Athletes of the Week

Stevensville's Claire Hutchison and Charlo's Hayden Smith were voted high school Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Hutchison won the 100- and 200-meter dashes and the high jump in the Ravalli County Invitational on April 29 in Hamilton. The junior posted a time of 13.22 in the 100 and 27.28 in the 200. She was the first to clear 4 feet, 10 inches in the high jump.

Smith won the 3,200-meter run and took second in the 1,600 run in a quadrangular track meet on April 29 at Missoula County Stadium. The sophomore posted a time of 10:58.60 in the 3,200 and 4:56.23 in the 1,600.

Each week, the Missoulian sports department nominates three boys and three girls for the honor “Athletes of the Week.”

Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through noon on Tuesday.

The winners are announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.

