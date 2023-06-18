A dazzling defensive play and seventh inning scoring explosion sparked the Missoula PaddleHeads to their 10th straight win on Saturday night in Kalispell.

First baseman Dondrei Hubbard's leaping catch at first base in the sixth inning prevented Zootown's pro baseball team from falling behind against host Glacier. Then Missoula pulled away in the seventh, scoring seven runs on the way to a 15-7 win.

Missoula improved to 18-5 — the best record in the entire Pioneer League by four games — and stretched its lead in the North Division to six games. Glacier fell to 11-10 with its sixth straight loss, but the Range Riders still sit in second place in the North standings.

The PaddleHeads piled up five home runs in the game. Keaton Greenawalt had two, McClain O'Connor had a grand slam and Cameron Thompson and Kamron Willman each had solo shots. Greenwalt pushed his league-high RBI total to 32.

With the score knotted at 6-6 and the bases loaded with two outs in the bottom of the sixth, Range Riders slugger Gabe Howell ripped a laser shot toward first base. Hubbard's circus catch preserved the tie and Missoula used the momentum to blow the game open in the seventh.

The big blast in the PaddleHeads seventh was O'Connor's grand slam to make the score 9-5. Thomas DeBonville added a two-RBI double.

Missoula skipper Michael Schlact used four pitchers. Former Iowa Hawkeye Connor Schultz allowed four earned runs on seven hits with four strikeouts in the first four frames. Mark Timmins allowed one run over two innings of relief, Liu Fuenmayer threw two scoreless innings and John LaRossa allowed two runs before closing the door in the ninth.

After Sunday's game at Glacier, Missoula will head south for a three-game series at Idaho Falls starting on Tuesday.