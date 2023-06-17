Karl Blum delivered when the heat was on for the Missoula PaddleHeads Friday night in Kalispell.

The 27-year-old relief pitcher came on in the sixth with his team clinging to a two-run lead. The Glacier Range Riders loaded the bases with two outs but Blum worked his way out of the jam by striking Crews Taylor.

Missoula used the sequence as a springboard to an 11-3 win. It was the team's ninth in a row, boosting its Pioneer League-best record to 17-5. It was also the PaddleHeads' fourth straight over Glacier (11-9), who is now in jeopardy of losing its spot in second in the North Division behind Missoula.

Three PaddleHeads pitchers had their highlight moments in the win.

Starter Zach Penrod, who pitched for the Billings Mustangs last season, earned the win in improving to 2-1. He allowed two earned runs on six hits with six strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. Blum, who played college ball at Duke and Rutgers, retired two batters in the sixth before Austin Dill took care of the last three frames, allowing one run on two hits with five strikeouts.

After spotting the Range Riders a lead in the second, Missoula exploded for four in the fourth. Austin Bernard's RBI double and Kamron Willman's run-scoring single highlighted the surge.

After Glacier wasted a golden opportunity in the sixth, stranding three and managing just one run on three hits, the PaddleHeads blew the game open in the seventh.

Missoula scored six runs on five hits in the inning. Jared Akins smacked a leadoff home run and McClain O'Connor chipped in with a two-RBI double. Thomas DeBonville did his part with an RBI double and Dondrei Hubbard added an RBI single.

The PaddleHeads will conclude their three-game series at Glacier on Sunday afternoon. They will then hit the road for a three-game series at Idaho Falls starting on Tuesday.