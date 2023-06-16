Thomas DeBonville smacked a home run and totaled three hits in sparking the Missoula PaddleHeads to their eighth straight win Thursday night.

Zootown's pro baseball team broke a tie with three runs in the fifth and held off the Glacier Range Riders for a 7-3 victory at Ogren-Allegiance Park. With the win, Missoula completed a three-game home sweep of their rivals from Kalispell.

The PaddleHeads improved to 16-5, which is the best record in the Pioneer League, regardless of division. They hold a four-game lead over second-place Glacier (11-8) in the North Division.

Missoula starter Kelvan Pilot picked up his fourth win, allowing three runs on five hits with five strikeouts in five frames. Mark Timmins, Karl Blum, Cody Thompson and Mark Simon all threw an inning in relief. Simon struck out all three batters he faced in the ninth.

With the score knotted at 3-3 in the bottom of the fifth, Jared Akins delivered a crucial single for the hosts, scoring DeBonville. Two more runners came home when Patrick Chung reached on a bases-loaded error by first baseman Dean Miller.

DeBonville, a former member of the Idaho Falls Chukars, added a home run in the sixth. His team finished with a 9-7 edge in hits and benefited from six errors by the Range Riders.

Missoula was scheduled to start a three-game series at Glacier on Friday night. The team will not return home until next Friday when it hosts the Chukars.