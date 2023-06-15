The hottest team in the Pioneer League appears headed for another first-half title in the North Division.

The Missoula PaddleHeads posted their seventh-straight win Wednesday night, using a rock-solid performance from former Grand Junction Rockies pitcher Alfredo Villa to top the Glacier Range Riders, 7-3, at Ogren-Allegiance Park. Villa struck out eight and allowed just one run in seven innings.

Zootown's pro baseball team improved to 15-5 and stretched its lead in the North to three games. Second-place Glacier fell to 11-7 and is now 0-11 in Missoula since joining the Pioneer League last spring.

Missoula has reached the Pioneer League championship two years in a row and just might be the best team in the loop again in 2023. The PaddleHeads have won nine of their last 10 and boast the best record in the entire league — regardless of division — by two games.

On Wednesday, Missoula jumped on Glacier early and stayed in front. Jayson Newman smacked a three-run home run in the first inning and added a solo round-tripper in the third, bringing his season total to seven. That's just one off the league lead, which belongs to Abdel Guadalupe of the Northern Colorado Owlz.

Jake Guenther added a two-RBI single in the fourth and Austin Bernard an RBI base hit in the fifth as the hosts stretched their lead to 7-0. The Range Riders rallied with a run in the sixth and two in the eighth but it was not enough to dampen the spirits of a spirited Missoula crowd of just over 1,900.

Villa's third win put him just one off the league lead. He ranks fourth in strikeouts with 26 this spring. Teammate Mark Timmins leads the league in ERA at 1.17.