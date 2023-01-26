 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Australian Open lookahead: Djokovic faces Paul in semifinals

From the This morning's top headlines: Thursday, Jan. 26 series

Novak Djokovic will face Tommy Paul in the Australian Open men's semifinals

  • Updated
  • 0

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO FRIDAY

It’s men’s semifinal day and of course Novak Djokovic is in the mix. He plays unseeded American Tommy Paul, while the other men’s semifinal is No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas against No. 18 Karen Khachanov. Djokovic is on a 26-match winning streak at Melbourne Park and has looked particularly dominant since his sore left hamstring stopped bothering him. He has grabbed 11 sets in a row and dropped only 27 games in that span. Djokovic is seeking a 10th Australian Open title and 22nd Grand Slam trophy overall, which would tie him with Rafael Nadal for the men’s record. He’s also a combined 18-0 in semifinals and finals in Melbourne. Djokovic did not play in last year’s tournament after being deported from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Tsitsipas, who was the runner-up to Djokovic at the 2021 French Open, credits former Australian player Mark Philippoussis with helping as a co-coach with Tsitsipas' father. “The reason Mark is part of the team is because the dynamic has showed that it’s good,” Tsitsipas said. “There hasn’t been any friction. There’s never misunderstandings or things that lead to conflict. I’m enjoying this.” Tsitsipas is unbeaten in nine matches this season. In the mixed doubles final, Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna will play Rafael Matos and Luisa Stefani. The 36-year-old Mirza is playing in her last Grand Slam tournament before she plans to retire next month. She made her Grand Slam debut at the Australian Open and won the mixed doubles title at Melbourne Park with Mahesh Bhupathi in 2009, one of her six major doubles trophies.

People are also reading…

THURSDAY'S KEY RESULTS

Women's Singles Semifinals: No. 22 Elena Rybakina vs. No. 24 Victoria Azarenka; No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka vs. Magda Linette.

Men's Doubles Semifinals: Hugo Nys and Jan Zielinski beat Jeremy Chardy and Fabrice Martin 6-3, 5-7, 6-2; Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler beat No. 8 Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos 6-4, 6-2.

FRIDAY'S FORECAST

Sunny with a high of 80 degrees Fahrenheit (27 degrees Celsius).

STAT OF THE DAY

10 — Number of years between two-time Australian Open champion Azarenka's last semifinal at Melbourne Park and Thursday's against Rybakina.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Rohan was my first-ever mixed doubles partner when I was 14 years old. ... We’re so excited to come back here and give ourselves another chance.” — Mirza, now 36, on playing with Bopanna at her last Grand Slam tournament before retirement.

https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Linette keeps getting better; into Australian Open semis

Linette keeps getting better; into Australian Open semis

Two days after advancing to her first Grand Slam tournament quarterfinal unseeded Magda Linette has gone one better and is into the Australian Open semis. The 30-year-old Linette beat Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 7-5 to add the former No. 1 to the list of top players she has beaten at Melbourne Park during this tournament.

Is there a Netflix curse on Australian Open tennis players?

Is there a Netflix curse on Australian Open tennis players?

Tennis is abuzz with tongue-in-cheek talk about a “Netflix curse” during the Australian Open. There are folks drawing a line from the streaming service’s new docuseries about the sport to the recent rough times for Season 1 protagonists. 

Rublev reaches Aussie Open's 4th round

Rublev reaches Aussie Open's 4th round

MELBOURNE, Australia — Fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev advanced to the fourth round of the Australian Open for the third time in four years with a 6-4, 6-2, 6-3 win over Dan Evans on Saturday.

Best Australian since '04 for US men; Djokovic lone GS champ

Best Australian since '04 for US men; Djokovic lone GS champ

 It's been almost two full decades since this many U.S. men reached Week 2 at the Australian Open. And while that group in 2004 included a couple of Grand Slam champions in Andre Agassi and Andy Roddick, everything is all so new for the quartet there this time. 

Australian Open lookahead: Djokovic and 2 US first-timers

Australian Open lookahead: Djokovic and 2 US first-timers

There couldn’t be more contrasting men’s quarterfinals at the Australian Open. Novak Djokovic is still on track for his 10th title at Melbourne Park and now faces No. 5 seed Andrey Rublev — who is 0-6 in Grand Slam quarterfinals. The other men's match Wednesday features a pair of unseeded 20-something Americans: Ben Shelton and Tommy Paul. Neither has ever been this far at a major tournament and their matchup will be the first Slam quarterfinal between two U.S. men since 2007. There is also a fresh face among the women: Magda Linette is playing in her first quarterfinal in 30 Grand Slam appearances. She faces Karolina Pliskova. The other quarterfinalists are appearing for the first time in the last eight at Melbourne Park: No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka and unseeded Donna Vekic.

Australian Open lookahead: Sebastian Korda eyes 1st Slam SF

Australian Open lookahead: Sebastian Korda eyes 1st Slam SF

Sebastian Korda plays in his first Gland Slam singles quarterfinal against Karen Khachanov at the Australian Open. Khachanov was a semifinalist in last year's U.S. Open. Korda is a 22-year-old American whose father won the 1998 Australian Open. Korda’s mother also was a professional tennis player and his two older sisters play pro golf. The other men's quarterfinal features unseeded Jiri Lehecka against No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas. The women's quarterfinals on Tuesday include No. 3 Jessica Pegula against No. 24 Victoria Azarenka. Azarenka has twice won the Australian Open. Pegula has never advanced past the quarterfinals at a major. Elena Rybakina and Jelena Ostapenko play in the other quarterfinal.

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin sets new women's World Cup record

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News