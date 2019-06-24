MISSOULA — The Montana Tennis Association held its first annual awards and league player party on Saturday in Missoula.
At the gathering, the 2019 awards recipients for USTA Montana were honored. Included on the list were three Missoulians, including Jan Steenekamp, developmental coach; Steve Schwartz, volunteer of the year; and Gordon Terpe, league captain.
The Billings Tennis Association was presented the Organization of the Year Award. The BTA has a membership of over 400 families and tennis players.
Eileen Pinkerton of Billings was honored with the M.C. Beeby Lifetime Achievement award. Pinkerton has served a total of 10 years as president of the Billings Tennis Association and was the chairman of the community development committee for the Intermountain Tennis Association from 2002-05. She has also held the head and assistant coach positions at Billings Central.
Debbie Oliver of Billings earned a League Captain award. League captains are the largest group of volunteers with the USTA. Oliver was honored for her work in developing, supporting and promoting the USTA League Tennis Program.
Other award winners were: Senior Player, Len Wheeler, Helena; and School Coach, Jim Gregg, Cut Bank.